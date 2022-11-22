Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Family Apple Crisp Recipe A Delicious Fall Treat🍏🍎
One of my favorite parts of fall? Apples! Apples are everywhere! They are so versatile, and can be incorporated in any meal. Softened apples make a great topping for pancakes, while freshly sliced apples taste great in a grilled cheese sandwich. Or mix diced apples into a chicken salad for a delicious crunch ... the possibilities with apples are endless.
fox56news.com
Sage sausage and apple stuffing, cranberry ambrosia
1 cup peeled, cooked chestnuts, diced (optional) About 12 cups of good-quality bread cubes, lightly oven toasted. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter a 9×13 baking dish. In a large sauté pan over medium high heat, brown and crumble the sausage until just barely cooked through. Add 2 tbsp of the butter and the olive oil to the pan and sauté celery and onions until translucent and just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the apples and sauté for another 5 minutes to soften. Add the cranberries and chestnuts, if using, to the pan. Season well with salt, pepper, and rubbed sage. In a medium saucepan, heat the chicken broth with the remaining 6 tbsp of butter. Place the bread cubes in a very large bowl and add the sausage mixture. Pour buttery broth mixture over the dry stuffing one cup at a time, stirring until absorbed. The mixture should be moist and neither dry or soggy. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer stuffing to the prepared baking dish and bake for approximately 30-35 minutes, until stuffing is lightly browned on top.
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
gordonramsayclub.com
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
Epicurious
Sweet Corn Buttermilk Biscuits
I don’t know how else to say it—I think these sweet corn biscuits are perfect. And my partner, Ben, who is from the South and very picky about biscuits, thankfully agrees. They are flaky, tender, and imbued with the sunny spirit of sweet corn. Freeze-dried sweet corn works its magic here, adding all the sweetness you need.
gordonramsayclub.com
Milk Chocolate Mousse Pie
This cute milk chocolate mousse pie is so simple and easy to make, plus amazingly delicious and creamy! Your family and friends will adore this super quick dessert. It will take you around one hour to prepare it. Following, read the instructions:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. One 9-in. pie crust, refrigerated...
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
Delish
Snowman Cupcakes
Baby, it’s cold outside! We can’t think of a better way to welcome the first snow of the season than with these adorable snowman cupcakes. Marshmallow snowmen sit atop sweet, frosted coconut cupcakes to create a dessert guaranteed to put you in a festive mood. In keeping with the snowy scene, shredded coconut flakes are used in two ways—incorporated into the batter for added sweetness and sprinkled on top of the buttercream frosting.
agupdate.com
Perfect Blackberry Cobbler
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional) Grease an 8-inch square baking dish. In a large saucepan, combine the blackberries, sugar and cinnamon. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into fruit mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-5 minutes or until thickened.
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
snapshotsincursive.com
Autumn Spice Banana Bread
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Autumn Spice Banana Bread! Whenever people want to give me a gift of a scented candle, I always choose bakery aromas over floral ones. Buttery Caramel Corn, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Vanilla Frosted Cupcake, to name a few. I confess, I could have a love affair with cinnamon, maple, ginger, or cardamom. My knees grow weak just thinking about it. Perhaps that is one reason Autumn spices make me crazy while throwing caution to the wind and willpower out the door. I scrape the bowl leaving just enough batter to taste in a teaspoon. It’s how you know the results will be amazing; at least that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Earthquake Cake
Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1 box)...
BHG
Sourdough Discard Oatmeal Cookies
When you have sourdough starter to take care of, it's always good to have a few sourdough discard recipes to keep in your back pocket. Enter this delicious oatmeal cookie recipe. Scented with warm spices and dried currants (or your favorite dried fruit), you will absolutely love having so much sourdough discard to use up.
agupdate.com
Chocolate-Peppermint Puppy Chow
12.8 oz. box Chocolate Chex cereal (8 C.) 6 candy canes, crushed (1/2 C.) Divide powdered sugar between two gallon-size Ziplock bags then set aside. Tear off two pieces of parchment or wax paper then place slightly overlapping onto the counter. Add chocolate chips and coconut oil to a large,...
petguide.com
Carrot and Applesauce Soft Dog Treat Recipe
Your senior dog has special needs, and this may include issues with his teeth. He may not be able to handle hard food such as kibble or treats. Your best bet is to make a treat just for senior dogs – try our Carrot and Applesauce Soft Dog Treat Recipe on for size. Packed with ingredients that he’ll love (and are good for him), you’ll be able to give him a homemade treat that’s easy to chew.
gordonramsayclub.com
Tiramisu Pancakes (10-Minute Recipe)
Creamy, unique, and delicious! These tiramisu pancakes are so simple to make – you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them! Plus, they will offer you an amazing tiramisu taste. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the pancakes:. 90 grams plain flour. 20 grams cocoa powder.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
How to clean the bottom of a fry pan that’s . . . seen some things
You just installed the pot rack or peg board of your dreams and are ready to make all your Julia Child fantasies come to life, azel! The problem? You need to clean the bottom of the fry pans. When it comes time to hang all of your trusty cookware, you might notice that the underside of your favorite pans (which are usually relegated to the bottom cabinet) have been scorched and stained within an inch of their lives.
marginmakingmom.com
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
Comments / 1