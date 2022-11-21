Read full article on original website
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices
Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
freightwaves.com
Boeing certification troubles in Canada ground 1st WestJet freighters
MIAMI — A delay in getting four 737-800 aircraft, newly converted to freighters by Boeing, certified by the Canadian government has set back WestJet’s plans to expand into freighter operations by nine months. The four cargo jets are sitting idle on the tarmac at Calgary International Airport, WestJet’s...
American Airlines, JetBlue alliance will harm travelers, U.S. argues
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department said American Airlines Group's (AAL.O) alliance with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) would harm travelers while the airlines pushed back during closing arguments on Friday in the government's bid to dissolve the partnership.
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel
Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
Thrillist
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Airlines must pay over $600M to customers – what to do if you’re waiting on a refund
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers are paying customers hundreds of millions for cancelling or significantly delaying their flights since the start of the pandemic, and officials have some new guidance for anyone waiting on a payment.
NASDAQ
Why You Should Buy the Dip on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a solid performance in the third quarter, bolstered by record summer travel demand and improving business travel trends. Despite fears of a recession, demand for travel has shown no signs of slowing. With a strong holiday travel season anticipated, let's take a closer look at...
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Southwest pilot dangles out of cockpit to try and reach passenger’s phone
A pilot for Southwest Airlines reached out of his plane’s cockpit to retrieve a passenger’s phone.The pilot, who was flying out of Long Beach Airport in California, US, was just about to begin moving down the runway in preparation for take off, when he was alerted that a passenger had left their phone outside of the plane.A video which was taken of the moment it happened showed the pilot wind down his window, lean out of it and dangle out of the plane. One staff member tried to jump up to pass the phone to the pilot but was unsuccessful.When...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
cntraveler.com
U.S. Travelers Just Got $600 Million in Airline Refunds, Thanks to the Department of Transportation
In a historic enforcement action, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday that it has fined six airlines a collective $7.5 million for canceling or significantly delaying flights and not refunding travelers’ money in a timely manner during the air travel upheaval caused by the pandemic. In...
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
US News and World Report
U.S. Prepared to Authorize Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A U.S. authorization for Chevron to help rebuild the country's sagging...
Airlines hope to shrink cockpit in face of pilot shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Airlines across the world are hoping to shrink the cockpit in the face of a pilot shortage. If approved, it would allow the number of pilots on some passenger planes to be reduced from two to one. Piedmont Airlines offering up to $100,000 signing bonuses for pilot captains With […]
US News and World Report
JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms
(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...
Jalopnik
Six Dead After Two WW2 Planes Crash at Texas Airshow
Six people have died after two vintage aircraft crashed during an airshow in Texas. The collision occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Wings For Dallas Airshow when a B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra came together mid-air. In a statement, the airshow organizers said: “Two aircraft were involved...
