Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Voting Centers Plagued with Tabulation Errors on Election Day Affected Areas Averaging Well Over 300 Percent More Republicans Than Democrats

By Rachel Alexander
arizonasuntimes.com
 2 days ago
Sandia Charlie
2d ago

This totally figures. And it just sort of supports everyone fear that you can't get a good election count in Arizona. We need to go back to no mail in ballots

Jim Beaman
2d ago

I do not believe it's the mail-in ballots more like the dead people and the illegals voting for the Democrats and the Dominion tabulating machines with the Bill Gates virus

CallMecRayZ
1d ago

And democrats wonder why people are concerned about the accuracy of our recent elections. Frankly this is embarrassing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy