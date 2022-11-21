ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
spacecityweather.com

After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving

Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
tanktransport.com

Polar Pac Quickly Gaining Popularity

Turns out some people really can invent a better mousetrap. Like the folks at Houston, Texas-based PSC, where four years ago President Jerry Cignarella began playing around with the idea of creating a more versatile and easier-to-use pump system. Seeking some additional brainpower, Cignarella enlisted the assistance of Air Power...
houston-today.com

District buys large acreage

The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
fox26houston.com

US Army vet gifted furnished apartment after graduating from Camp Hope

HOUSTON - A military veteran is receiving quite a gift today and just in time for Thanksgiving. We caught up with U.S. Army Vet Frank Waindle on moving day. He expected to lug in a few boxes of clothes, but you’ll never guess what showed up, a truck full of furniture, and it’s all just for him.
houstononthecheap.com

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
Classic Rock 96.1

Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
papercitymag.com

A Cat Beats the Dogs at Houston’s Ultimate Animal Gala — This Pet of the Year is an Upset Winner

Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo at the Citiens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power) What: Citizens for Animal Protection 50th anniversary “All That Glitters” gala. PC Moment: It was a toss up as to what provided the most exciting moment of the night between announcement of the raffle winner who could drive home in a 2023 Subaru Crosstek, courtesy of West Houston Subaru and Gloria and Frank Meszaros, or announcement that fluffy feline Yuli was named Celebrity Pet of the Year. That honor is bestowed on the animal that wins the most “votes” aka dollars. Congrats to owners Jody Merritt and Steve Spencer.
fox26houston.com

METRO revised schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

HOUSTON - METRO announced their bus and rail systems will operate on different schedules for Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day and on Friday, The local bus and METRORail will operate on Sunday schedules. METRORapid services will be limited and detours will be in place because of events on Thanksgiving Day. METRO...
