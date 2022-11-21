Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
cityofmagnolia.com
Society of Samaritans Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway - November 22
Society of Samaritans is giving away 700 baskets of Thanksgiving food on Tuesday, November 22nd 2021. Baskets are first come first serve, so get here early for the giveaway!
Burns Original BBQ hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner in Acres Homes
Who wants a free Thanksgiving dinner? 🍗 This restaurant is hosting its annual Thanksgiving community dinner, and here's what's on the menu.
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet
HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.
spacecityweather.com
After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving
Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
tanktransport.com
Polar Pac Quickly Gaining Popularity
Turns out some people really can invent a better mousetrap. Like the folks at Houston, Texas-based PSC, where four years ago President Jerry Cignarella began playing around with the idea of creating a more versatile and easier-to-use pump system. Seeking some additional brainpower, Cignarella enlisted the assistance of Air Power...
houston-today.com
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
fox26houston.com
How you can actually help the Houston homeless community
If you're like many people out there who want to give back to the homeless, listen up. It may not be a bright idea to pack to-go plates on Thanksgiving Day.
Best ways to keep your pipes and drains clear during the holidays
HOUSTON — Thanksgiving dinner is filling and it can also be stressful on your drain and sinks. Houston Public Works said sewage overflow from cooking greases and other items going down the drain is a problem they see each holiday season. The week after Thanksgiving is usually a busy...
fox26houston.com
US Army vet gifted furnished apartment after graduating from Camp Hope
HOUSTON - A military veteran is receiving quite a gift today and just in time for Thanksgiving. We caught up with U.S. Army Vet Frank Waindle on moving day. He expected to lug in a few boxes of clothes, but you’ll never guess what showed up, a truck full of furniture, and it’s all just for him.
Texas leaders push to make ethnic studies part of school curriculum and count for graduation credit
State Representative Christina Morales, believes it's important that the curriculum taught in schools reflects today's diverse population in Texas.
houstononthecheap.com
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!
Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Coalition for the Homeless awarded $5 million to curb homelessness for Houston families
The Coalition for the Homeless has been awarded a $5 million grant to curb homelessness for families here in Houston. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grants money to organizations that support the immediate needs of young families. Mike Nichols, the president...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food bank gears up for increase in need for holidays
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Heading into the holidays, the Montgomery County Food Bank expects an increase in local need due to economic stress and inflation. “In the previous fiscal year, we served an average of 53,000 neighbors a month, but just since the…
houstoncitybook.com
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
papercitymag.com
A Cat Beats the Dogs at Houston’s Ultimate Animal Gala — This Pet of the Year is an Upset Winner
Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo at the Citiens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power) What: Citizens for Animal Protection 50th anniversary “All That Glitters” gala. PC Moment: It was a toss up as to what provided the most exciting moment of the night between announcement of the raffle winner who could drive home in a 2023 Subaru Crosstek, courtesy of West Houston Subaru and Gloria and Frank Meszaros, or announcement that fluffy feline Yuli was named Celebrity Pet of the Year. That honor is bestowed on the animal that wins the most “votes” aka dollars. Congrats to owners Jody Merritt and Steve Spencer.
fox26houston.com
METRO revised schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
HOUSTON - METRO announced their bus and rail systems will operate on different schedules for Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day and on Friday, The local bus and METRORail will operate on Sunday schedules. METRORapid services will be limited and detours will be in place because of events on Thanksgiving Day. METRO...
Comments / 0