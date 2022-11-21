ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Disney: Bob Iger begins major shake-up after returning to firm

Less than 24 hours after his shock return as Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger says he is planning a major shake-up of the business. One of his first moves has resulted in the exit of the head of company's Media and Entertainment Distribution division, Kareem Daniel. Mr Daniel was a...
Looper

Here's How Much Bob Iger Is Getting Paid To Come Back To Disney

On November 20, The Walt Disney Co. announced that its CEO since February of 2020, Bob Chapek, would be stepping down. Taking his place as Disney CEO is his predecessor Bob Iger. Disney's board of directors came to the decision to replace Chapek with Iger, describing Iger as someone particularly suited to lead the company as it exists today. That said, Iger agreed to serve as CEO for a span of just two years, after which the current plan is to find a successor.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Looper

What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?

The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
TheStreet

Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase

While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.

