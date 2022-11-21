Read full article on original website
Some Disney employees were so shocked by CEO Bob Iger's return they suspected an email announcement was a scam
Bob Iger, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was reinstated as CEO by the Walt Disney Co. board as they showed ex-CEO Bob Chapek the door.
CNBC
Bob Iger's stunning return as Disney CEO throws all of Bob Chapek's major decisions into question
Bob Iger has disapproved of several of Bob Chapek's changes to Disney despite hand-picking him as his successor in early 2020, sources have told CNBC. Disney shares have fallen more than 40% this year, including slumping on weak fiscal fourth-quarter results earlier this month. The biggest point of contention may...
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek will reportedly walk away with at least $23 million
Bob Chapek was abruptly ousted over the weekend and replaced by Bob Iger, who led Disney for 15 years. But Chapek won't be leaving empty-handed.
BBC
Disney: Bob Iger begins major shake-up after returning to firm
Less than 24 hours after his shock return as Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger says he is planning a major shake-up of the business. One of his first moves has resulted in the exit of the head of company's Media and Entertainment Distribution division, Kareem Daniel. Mr Daniel was a...
Here's How Much Bob Iger Is Getting Paid To Come Back To Disney
On November 20, The Walt Disney Co. announced that its CEO since February of 2020, Bob Chapek, would be stepping down. Taking his place as Disney CEO is his predecessor Bob Iger. Disney's board of directors came to the decision to replace Chapek with Iger, describing Iger as someone particularly suited to lead the company as it exists today. That said, Iger agreed to serve as CEO for a span of just two years, after which the current plan is to find a successor.
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announces plans for sweeping overhaul
Wall Street applauded Walt Disney Co.'s stunning move to replace CEO Bob Chapek five months after his contract was extended.
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time instituting a reorganization plan, ousts top exec
Bob Iger has already announced major restructuring plans on his second day as Disney CEO. CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Announces Kareem Daniel, a Lieutenant of Bob Chapek, Is Leaving Disney
With Bob Iger’s return as the Disney CEO, many are expecting a major shakeup when it comes to executives at The Walt Disney Company. Now, we’ve seen one of the first moves that Iger is making to adjust leadership and reshape the company into his own vision. According...
disneytips.com
