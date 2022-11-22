Read full article on original website
Related
srqmagazine.com
Small Business Saturday Boosts Local Economy
If you already slogged through the malls on Black Friday, it’s time to visit local businesses for Small Business Saturday. The movement to support independently-owned businesses has grown in recognition. About 53% of consumers nationwide intend to support small businesses as part of the holiday shopping weekend, according to a RetailDive survey. Of course, the same poll said 94% of consumers say small businesses are an important part of the community and should offer up deals for the national event. But that’s America, for you.
srqmagazine.com
Landing in Sarasota
LANDING IN SARASOTA | Ryan Weston helps grow the next generation of circus acrobats as the Head of Acrobatics and Program Development at the Sailor Circus Academy. Celebrate Ryan’s revolutionary contribution to Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus Academy through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!
srqmagazine.com
Choral Artists of Sarasota Presents Peace on Earth
Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” continues with “Peace on Earth,” Sunday, December 11, 7 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota. The Choral Artists singers, conducted by Artistic Director Joseph Holt, will sing traditional holiday carols resounding with themes of peace that are interspersed with “In Terra Pax,” a work of childlike serenity that is both intimate and universal by celebrated British composer Gerald Finzi. Soloists include Danielle Talamantes, soprano; Kerry Wilkerson, baritone; Susan Versage, piano; and Dr. Ann Stephenson-Moe, organ. Kevin Trapasso, associate conductor, will also conduct some of the selections. Tickets are $35; students $5. A “Meet the Music” session with Holt is Thursday, December 1, 5:30-7 p.m., at Art to Walk On, 16 South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota. The event, free to all ticket holders for the concert, includes a wine and hors d'oeuvre reception and a presentation by Holt with musical guests highlighting the program. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.
Comments / 0