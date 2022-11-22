Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
NewsChannel 36
Hornell for the Holidays Celebrates Local Businesses
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many people gathered just off of Main Street in Hornell for Small Business Saturday. A couple of local businesses and vendors set up in a parking lot to display their items for sale. "So this event started a couple years ago to help highlight that today...
westsidenewsny.com
Living Christmas tree taking root in Brockport
A Norway Spruce will be taking root as a glowing addition to the annual winter celebration in Brockport this year on December 4. Choosing to plant this living tree was inspired by the 2020 New York Times story of the little Saw-whet owl who hid in the immense branches of its 75-foot evergreen home as it was cut down, transported, and erected at Rockefeller Center; only to be discarded after the lights were dimmed.
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
Residents fill up Eastview Mall for in-person shopping on Black Friday
Shoppers shared that the fun doesn’t stop today, they plan on taking advantage of Small Business Saturday as well.
Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
Tips for picking the perfect tree for the Christmas season
When deciding between a real versus an artificial tree, tree farm owners say that getting a real tree can actually be the more sustainable choice.
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
WHEC TV-10
Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays
Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
Christmas events get started this Friday: Here are the holiday happenings in Canandaigua
The snow and cold from over the weekend may have had you whistling, "White Christmas," or possibly dreaming of a white Christmas on the white sands of Kauna'oa Bay, Kohala, Hawaii. We can't help you with the latter, but we can tell you how Canandaigua is preparing for the holidays. ...
Keg tree lighting tour in Canandaigua December 3
The event is perfect for natives and for those who are up for a short drive for holiday festivities.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
WUHF
Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"
What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink to open this weekend
The ice rink is located at 353 Court St., across from the Strong National Museum of Play.
WHEC TV-10
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
Rochester man drives through fence, restaurant wall
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Switching your sunglasses to the umbrella
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high pressure system provided clear skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York today. However, a storm racing in from the middle Mississippi Valley tonight will track right over Rochester for Sunday. This will bring periods of rain for Sunday with much cooler weather for later Sunday night and Monday.
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting in Greece, ROAR fundraiser
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
websterontheweb.com
New indoor dog park will serve dogs AND their humans
Today I’d like to offer a sneak peak at a brand new business opening soon which will be of particular interest to dogs and the humans they love. It’s called Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park, located at 187 West Main St. (at the corner of Barrett Dr.), in the former World Gym.
Comments / 0