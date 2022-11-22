ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 36

Hornell for the Holidays Celebrates Local Businesses

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many people gathered just off of Main Street in Hornell for Small Business Saturday. A couple of local businesses and vendors set up in a parking lot to display their items for sale. "So this event started a couple years ago to help highlight that today...
HORNELL, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Living Christmas tree taking root in Brockport

A Norway Spruce will be taking root as a glowing addition to the annual winter celebration in Brockport this year on December 4. Choosing to plant this living tree was inspired by the 2020 New York Times story of the little Saw-whet owl who hid in the immense branches of its 75-foot evergreen home as it was cut down, transported, and erected at Rockefeller Center; only to be discarded after the lights were dimmed.
BROCKPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation

Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
RUSH, NY
WETM 18 News

Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
HORNELL, NY
News 8 WROC

Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays

Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
FAIRPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"

What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Switching your sunglasses to the umbrella

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high pressure system provided clear skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York today. However, a storm racing in from the middle Mississippi Valley tonight will track right over Rochester for Sunday. This will bring periods of rain for Sunday with much cooler weather for later Sunday night and Monday.
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

New indoor dog park will serve dogs AND their humans

Today I’d like to offer a sneak peak at a brand new business opening soon which will be of particular interest to dogs and the humans they love. It’s called Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park, located at 187 West Main St. (at the corner of Barrett Dr.), in the former World Gym.
ROCHESTER, NY

