Nine JHS Students Selected For NYSSMA Zone 1 Area All-State
Nine Jamestown High School music students have been selected to attend the NYSSMA Zone 1 Area All-State Festival at SUNY Fredonia on Nov. 18 and 19. The festival features some of the best student musicians across Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie and Niagara counties. Pictured in the front row: Olivia Beach, Olivia Kubera (treble chorus), and Elsa Lumia (symphony orchestra). In the second row: Madeline DeJoy, McKenna Schneider, and Anne Conroe (band). In the third row: Liam Conroe (band), Brighton Lumia (symphony orchestra), and Greta Nordwall (band).
SUNY JCC Foundation Honors John D. Hamilton Award Recipient At Annual Gala
The SUNY Jamestown Community College Foundation honored John Whelpley as its 2022 John D. Hamilton Award recipient at its annual awards gala held Nov. 9 at Holiday Valley’s Yodeler Lodge. The Hamilton Award was established in 1995 to recognize individuals whose contributions exemplify those of Hamilton, a past president...
Rotary Welcomes Fancher Chair Executive
The Rotary Club of Jamestown welcomed Gary Henry, Sr., a representative of the Fancher Chair of Falconer, NY to their weekly meeting. A native of the area, Henry graduated from Jamestown Community College with an associate degree in Accounting and attended Syracuse to study wood. He started as the office manager for Sterlingworth in 1968, later becoming the Plant Manager. When Fancher purchased Sterling in 1975, he ran the operation for them. He remained the General Manager until 1986 when he became the cost and accounting manager.
2022 Audubon Nature Photo Contest Winners Announced
A panel of judges has named the winners and honorable mentions of the Audubon Community Nature Center 2022 Nature Photography Contest. Recognitions went to those from nearby to across the country, and even one in Europe. “Family Portrait,” by Jamie Johnston of Woodland, Colorado, was the winner in the Adult...
Jamestown Teachers’ Association Makes Donation To Humane Society
Each fall, the Jamestown Teachers’ Association holds a fundraiser to help benefit a local charity or organization. This year, JTA members provided supplies and a monetary donation to the Chautauqua County Humane Society. From left to right, Brian Papalia, CCHS Senior Programs Director, accepted the donation earlier this week from JTA Local Action Project Chairperson Stephanie Baker and JTA President Stephanie Sardi.
BPS changes decision, schools will now be closed Wednesday
The Buffalo Public School District has changed its decision and schools will now be closed on Wednesday.
Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care Presents to Rotary
The Rotary Club of Jamestown welcomed leaders of the local Hospice organization at their recent meeting. The speakers included CEO Mike Testa, who joined the organization in July. He joins CHPC with more than 20 years of managerial and leadership experience in healthcare, business administration and education. Mike and his family relocated to Chautauqua County from Billings, Montana, where he worked at River Stone Health for more than nine years, the last two serving as vice president. Testa earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Ashford University and an MBA from Fitchburg State University.
Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Welcomes New Instructors
Infinity Visual and Performing Arts welcomes two new instructors to their Team!. Teal, a Jamestown native, started taking vocal lessons at the age of 13 where she began honing her skills as a singer through classical training, as well as touching on opera, and contemporary music styles. She began performing in 2005 when she made her debut in the JCC Uncommoners production of Aida, and has continued to be present in the theater community ever since. Not only has Teal performed in many theatrical productions, but she has also been a contestant in local talent competitions. She was a finalist in Chautauqua Lake Idol in 2004, and won Chautauqua’s Got Talent in 2013. Throughout the last 16 years, Teal has also been a part of several successful band projects in the local music scene, including the most recent, We Speak Canadian.
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is Bringing Holiday Festivities Outdoors with Christkindlmarkt: a Traditional German Christmas Market
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Do you love to shop, eat German food, and be merry? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we know just the way to experience all three!. For...
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
Small Business Development Center Promotes Small Business Saturday on November 26
Small Business Saturday- by now you probably have heard of Small Business Saturday. It is the Saturday after Thanksgiving (this year it falls on November 26th). It is a special day meant for individuals to support their local community by shopping at locally owned businesses- just in time for the holidays!
Afternoon News Brief
For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Broadway Barns out to bid again, with incentives added to sweeten the pot
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time in six months, developers will have a chance to acquire the Broadway Barns – the oldest of all City of Buffalo-owned properties. The city on Nov. 21 released a “request for qualified interest” to the local and regional development community seeking potential bidders for the 181,150-square-foot former armory-turned-public works hub at 201 Broadway, just a few blocks east of the central business district.
Jamestown Police’s Citizen Police Academy Accepting Applications
The Academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and will run for approximately 13 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room in City Hall. It is open to adults with preference given to those who reside...
Chautauqua County Dept. of Mental Hygiene, DSS to Merge
The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene will be merging with the County Department of Social Services. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, speaking with WRFA in his monthly interview, said New York State has no consistent model for how departments should be organized or merged. He said the merger that...
Florida Meteorologist Takes A Dig At Snowed-In WNY In Funny Facebook Post
Thanks for rubbing it in funny guy! While Western New York and Buffalo are still trying to climb out of massive amounts of snow that hit us during the lake effect snowstorm, this guy is practicing his comedy routine...at our expense. OK, I'm just being dramatic. It's a funny shot..that is until the next hurricane hits Florida. 👀
