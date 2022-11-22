The REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM), the largest trade association in the two-county region, recently hired Jenna Nelson to fill a new position that will lead the organization’s membership development. With previous experience in membership organizations, Nelson’s primary responsibilities as RASM’s Member Experience Coordinator will be to foster relationships with leading brokers and company owners to enhance communication with their agents, and thereby improving engagement within the Association. Jenna Nelson joins the REALTOR® Association with a background in communications, advocacy, tourism, and hospitality management, and with a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. Before RASM, she was most recently the Member Development Representative for the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance where she handled member development and engagement across the two counties. RASM CEO Jeff Arakelian welcomes Nelson as a valuable member of the Association staff, supporting the Association’s goal for improved relationships with broker owners. The Member Experience Coordinator position is new to the REALTOR® Association and was set forth by the Board of Directors through the 2022 Strategic Plan. The primary goal of the position is to forge a deeper connection with the growing membership of REALTORS® by directly communicating with the leaders of local real estate offices.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO