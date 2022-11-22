Read full article on original website
SRQ DAILY Nov 26, 2022
"We are getting better now at incorporating what I believe is the most important skill for success in the future by adding an A into STEM, making it STEAM." [Dialogue] About the SRQ DAILY | Perspectives Edition. SRQ Daily: The Perspectives Edition features analysis, commentary and insight on current events...
Landing in Sarasota
LANDING IN SARASOTA | Ryan Weston helps grow the next generation of circus acrobats as the Head of Acrobatics and Program Development at the Sailor Circus Academy. Celebrate Ryan’s revolutionary contribution to Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus Academy through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!
Small Business Saturday Boosts Local Economy
If you already slogged through the malls on Black Friday, it’s time to visit local businesses for Small Business Saturday. The movement to support independently-owned businesses has grown in recognition. About 53% of consumers nationwide intend to support small businesses as part of the holiday shopping weekend, according to a RetailDive survey. Of course, the same poll said 94% of consumers say small businesses are an important part of the community and should offer up deals for the national event. But that’s America, for you.
REALTORÂ® Association Hires Membership Representative to Increase Engagement with Broker Owners
The REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM), the largest trade association in the two-county region, recently hired Jenna Nelson to fill a new position that will lead the organization’s membership development. With previous experience in membership organizations, Nelson’s primary responsibilities as RASM’s Member Experience Coordinator will be to foster relationships with leading brokers and company owners to enhance communication with their agents, and thereby improving engagement within the Association. Jenna Nelson joins the REALTOR® Association with a background in communications, advocacy, tourism, and hospitality management, and with a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. Before RASM, she was most recently the Member Development Representative for the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance where she handled member development and engagement across the two counties. RASM CEO Jeff Arakelian welcomes Nelson as a valuable member of the Association staff, supporting the Association’s goal for improved relationships with broker owners. The Member Experience Coordinator position is new to the REALTOR® Association and was set forth by the Board of Directors through the 2022 Strategic Plan. The primary goal of the position is to forge a deeper connection with the growing membership of REALTORS® by directly communicating with the leaders of local real estate offices.
