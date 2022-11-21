Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jamestowngazette.com
Rotary Welcomes Fancher Chair Executive
The Rotary Club of Jamestown welcomed Gary Henry, Sr., a representative of the Fancher Chair of Falconer, NY to their weekly meeting. A native of the area, Henry graduated from Jamestown Community College with an associate degree in Accounting and attended Syracuse to study wood. He started as the office manager for Sterlingworth in 1968, later becoming the Plant Manager. When Fancher purchased Sterling in 1975, he ran the operation for them. He remained the General Manager until 1986 when he became the cost and accounting manager.
jamestowngazette.com
Jamestown Teachers’ Association Makes Donation To Humane Society
Each fall, the Jamestown Teachers’ Association holds a fundraiser to help benefit a local charity or organization. This year, JTA members provided supplies and a monetary donation to the Chautauqua County Humane Society. From left to right, Brian Papalia, CCHS Senior Programs Director, accepted the donation earlier this week from JTA Local Action Project Chairperson Stephanie Baker and JTA President Stephanie Sardi.
wrfalp.com
JCC, UPMC Chautauqua Sign Agreement for Paramedicine Program
Jamestown Community College and UPMC Chautauqua have signed an agreement to create a paramedicine program at the college. The partnership will provide students the opportunity to earn 30 credits each from JCC and the UPMC Regional Paramedic program. Students who complete the JCC-UPMC program will earn New York State Health Department emergency medical technician certification and an Associate in Applied Science in Individual Studies from JCC.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
jamestowngazette.com
Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Welcomes New Instructors
Infinity Visual and Performing Arts welcomes two new instructors to their Team!. Teal, a Jamestown native, started taking vocal lessons at the age of 13 where she began honing her skills as a singer through classical training, as well as touching on opera, and contemporary music styles. She began performing in 2005 when she made her debut in the JCC Uncommoners production of Aida, and has continued to be present in the theater community ever since. Not only has Teal performed in many theatrical productions, but she has also been a contestant in local talent competitions. She was a finalist in Chautauqua Lake Idol in 2004, and won Chautauqua’s Got Talent in 2013. Throughout the last 16 years, Teal has also been a part of several successful band projects in the local music scene, including the most recent, We Speak Canadian.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police’s Citizen Police Academy Accepting Applications
The Academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and will run for approximately 13 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room in City Hall. It is open to adults with preference given to those who reside...
jamestowngazette.com
2022 Audubon Nature Photo Contest Winners Announced
A panel of judges has named the winners and honorable mentions of the Audubon Community Nature Center 2022 Nature Photography Contest. Recognitions went to those from nearby to across the country, and even one in Europe. “Family Portrait,” by Jamie Johnston of Woodland, Colorado, was the winner in the Adult...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County first responders aid Erie County during blizzard of 2022
Allegany County stepped up as Erie County had snow dumped on it – 80 inches in spots. Shaun Taylor of Allentown, the Allegany County Deputy County Fire Coordinator, confirmed today that seven volunteer fire departments sent resources to the Buffalo area. Taylor said personnel and equipment responded from Allentown, Bolivar, Richburg, Clarksville, Wellsville, Friendship and Willing.
Upcoming school closings for this week
(WIVB) — School closings are beginning to come in for the upcoming days due to the snowstorm. For more closings in the area, click here. The following school districts have announced closures for this week: Akron Central School District: Closed Monday Alden Central School District: Closed Monday Amherst Central School District: Closed Monday Buffalo Public […]
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
Buffalo Public Schools close for weather safety reasons
The Buffalo Public School Board decided to close schools after parents speak up about concerns of safety in the snow. Yet some parents feel like their voice wasn't heard.
Dangers of snow piles
Huge mounds of all that lake effect snow that fell in the south towns is being brought to the Erie Community South Campus in Orchard Park.
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, many anglers are thankful that we didn’t experience the record snowfall in Buffalo and Erie County to the south of us. We will feel some of the effects of the storm here for some time in the Niagara River. High winds on Lake...
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach The Valley in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of South Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal. Bolton and […]
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Places to Get Homemade Eggnog in WNY
Eggnog. Whether you love it or hate it, it is officially back for the season!. For those of you that love it, you’ve probably been waiting all year for this seasonally spiced beverage. For those of you that hate it, maybe try adding some booze to it?. While a...
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Assessing snow storm response
"And to get where we are even today is still way ahead of the pace in 2014,” remarked Dan Neavreth, Jr., commissioner, Erie County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services.
Comments / 0