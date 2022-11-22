ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SRQ DAILY Nov 26, 2022

"We are getting better now at incorporating what I believe is the most important skill for success in the future by adding an A into STEM, making it STEAM." [Dialogue] About the SRQ DAILY | Perspectives Edition. SRQ Daily: The Perspectives Edition features analysis, commentary and insight on current events...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Landing in Sarasota

LANDING IN SARASOTA | Ryan Weston helps grow the next generation of circus acrobats as the Head of Acrobatics and Program Development at the Sailor Circus Academy. Celebrate Ryan’s revolutionary contribution to Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus Academy through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!
SARASOTA, FL
Small Business Saturday Boosts Local Economy

If you already slogged through the malls on Black Friday, it’s time to visit local businesses for Small Business Saturday. The movement to support independently-owned businesses has grown in recognition. About 53% of consumers nationwide intend to support small businesses as part of the holiday shopping weekend, according to a RetailDive survey. Of course, the same poll said 94% of consumers say small businesses are an important part of the community and should offer up deals for the national event. But that’s America, for you.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
A Night Before Christmas is a Holiday Highlight

If you’re looking for Santa, we’ve got him—and a whole lot more—at Manatee County’s Annual “A Night Before Christmas” event, Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park. The night of family fun—highlighted by visits and photo-ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus—will also include face painting, bounce house, the movie “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” (presented by Double Deez Chicago Style Hot Dogs) playing at the amphitheater and—new for 2022—a foam zone. Local vendors will be showing their holiday spirit, and a fabulous food truck line up will ensure that dinner is covered! Entry to the event is FREE; however, a suggested donation of one new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, per family, is kindly requested. Wristbands will be sold for $5 apiece to allow access to the foam zone, bounce house, face painting, a special photo-zone for keepsake pictures and more. Pre-sale wristbands will be available at the G.T. Bray Park front desk, beginning December 2. They will be on sale on a cash-only basis at the event entrance on the day of event. G.T. Bray Park is located at 5502 33rd Avenue Drive West in Bradenton. Visitors may access the park from 59th St. W. or 51st St. W. and are asked to park near the Recreation Center off of 33rd Ave. Dr. W. For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ManateeGov.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

