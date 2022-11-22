If you’re looking for Santa, we’ve got him—and a whole lot more—at Manatee County’s Annual “A Night Before Christmas” event, Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park. The night of family fun—highlighted by visits and photo-ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus—will also include face painting, bounce house, the movie “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” (presented by Double Deez Chicago Style Hot Dogs) playing at the amphitheater and—new for 2022—a foam zone. Local vendors will be showing their holiday spirit, and a fabulous food truck line up will ensure that dinner is covered! Entry to the event is FREE; however, a suggested donation of one new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, per family, is kindly requested. Wristbands will be sold for $5 apiece to allow access to the foam zone, bounce house, face painting, a special photo-zone for keepsake pictures and more. Pre-sale wristbands will be available at the G.T. Bray Park front desk, beginning December 2. They will be on sale on a cash-only basis at the event entrance on the day of event. G.T. Bray Park is located at 5502 33rd Avenue Drive West in Bradenton. Visitors may access the park from 59th St. W. or 51st St. W. and are asked to park near the Recreation Center off of 33rd Ave. Dr. W. For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ManateeGov.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO