If you already slogged through the malls on Black Friday, it’s time to visit local businesses for Small Business Saturday. The movement to support independently-owned businesses has grown in recognition. About 53% of consumers nationwide intend to support small businesses as part of the holiday shopping weekend, according to a RetailDive survey. Of course, the same poll said 94% of consumers say small businesses are an important part of the community and should offer up deals for the national event. But that’s America, for you.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO