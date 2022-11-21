Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Indigenous mom calls to celebrate 'Truthsgiving' to acknowledge indigenous histories
Kelsey was inspired to post about "Truthsgiving" after speaking to her daughter last year when she returned home from kindergarten with a Thanksgiving-related homework assignment.
