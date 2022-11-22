KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 21st

A cloudy start for majority of the state of Texas. The slow delay in cloud coverage clearing kept afternoon highs a bit cooler but were still warmer than this past weekend. Clear skies going into the overnight hours, coupled with light winds and high humidity will allow for some fog to develop Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop back down into the mid 30s this evening.

Tuesday, Foggy conditions to start the morning but will begin to break up by the late morning hours and be complete cleared by noon. Temperatures warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region.

Wednesday, the nice weather continues for anyone heading out the store to pick up any last second items for Thanksgiving.

Winds will start to increase for Thanksgiving ahead of the our next weather maker in the Concho Valley. A low pressure system will move across the region for Friday increasing rain chances for those Black Friday shopping plans.

