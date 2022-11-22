ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 21st

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8ZjN_0jJYL27j00

A cloudy start for majority of the state of Texas. The slow delay in cloud coverage clearing kept afternoon highs a bit cooler but were still warmer than this past weekend. Clear skies going into the overnight hours, coupled with light winds and high humidity will allow for some fog to develop Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop back down into the mid 30s this evening.

Tuesday, Foggy conditions to start the morning but will begin to break up by the late morning hours and be complete cleared by noon. Temperatures warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region.

Wednesday, the nice weather continues for anyone heading out the store to pick up any last second items for Thanksgiving.

Winds will start to increase for Thanksgiving ahead of the our next weather maker in the Concho Valley. A low pressure system will move across the region for Friday increasing rain chances for those Black Friday shopping plans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Black Friday shoppers may be greeted by a winter storm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Colder weather may disrupt some Black Friday shoppers on November 25, 2022, as a potential winter storm blows into west Texas. The Texas Division of Emergency Management addressed west Texas warning of a winter storm which has the potential for heavy snow and will impact areas of the Panhandle, S. Plains, […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: 4th round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The goal of every high school football team across the state of Texas, is to be playing football in December. Well, the Concho Valley will have Wall in the Class 3A regional final, and Irion County in the Class 1A state semifinal. 3A REGIONAL FINAL: W2 Wall vs W3 Canadian, Friday […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Thanksgiving Turkeys

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Echoing thru oak mottes and mesquite thickets of deep South Texas, the spirited gobbling of wild turkeys heralds the dawn. Soon, dozens of Rio Grande turkeys emerge from the woods beginning their morning march, with hens in the vanguard, gaudy gobblers strutting behind. The first golden rays of day […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining steam on former President Trump in a would-be match-up for the Republican presidential nomination.  But even Republicans who want DeSantis to topple a Trump run have privately expressed some doubts about a potential run during the primary and — if he makes it — in the general election.  Here […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election

Arizona is now ground zero for GOP efforts to challenge the 2022 midterm results as the party seizes on allegations of voter disenfranchisement.  On Tuesday, Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh took the latest step by filing a lawsuit challenging the results of his race, in which his Democratic rival leads by 510 votes out […]
ARIZONA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy