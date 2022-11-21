ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 5

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth

NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
AUSTIN, IN
MyWabashValley.com

30-year tornado outbreak anniversary in Indiana

INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana

Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Marijuana, Abortion and Taxes: The Possibilities In Indiana in 2023

STATE HOUSE--You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
wymt.com

Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Just in time for the holiday season, The Salvation Army of Kentucky kicked off its iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. Governor Andy Beshear declared December “Love Beyond Christmas” month. “This is the season of giving. A time where we live out our faith and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A $2 bet ended up making one Eastern Kentucky man a big winner. Last Thursday, Barry Jewell from the Pinsonfork community of Pike County tried his luck with the online version of the Bank Buster Jackpot through the Kentucky Lottery. He put his phone down...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy