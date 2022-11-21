Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Police officer adopts baby girl found in Safe Haven box in Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WNDU) — An Indiana police officer and his wife are now the adoptive parents of a child left in a Safe Haven box earlier this year. Last Friday was adoption day in St. Joseph County, Indiana, where families finalized adoptions in court. Among the children...
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth
NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
Indiana Supreme Court considers murder sentence appeal for Joseph Oberhansley
Joseph Oberhansley was sentenced to life without parole in 2020, six years after he killed and mutilated his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton.
MyWabashValley.com
30-year tornado outbreak anniversary in Indiana
INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.
Indiana police cracking down on drunk driving during Thanksgiving holiday
INDIANA, USA — More than 200 state and local police departments are ramping up patrols and enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday. The enforcement will include more sobriety checkpoints and patrols to discourage impaired driving. Officers will also be looking to make sure people are wearing their seatbelts. “Most fatal...
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
jack1065.com
Speed likely cause of rollover crash in St. Joseph Co. with drugs and alcohol suspected
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of North US-131 and Muskrat Road in Park Township for the report of a single vehicle, personal injury crash. The driver was identified as 22-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Indiana man receives one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music
DeMOTTE, Ind. - One of the most prestigious recognitions in country music was awarded to a northwest Indiana man. Nate Venturelli brings a sizzle and unique story to the country music stage. "I don't know really of any musicians preaching about unions or blue collar…I'm proud to be a union...
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed.
95.3 MNC
What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana
Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
WIBC.com
Marijuana, Abortion and Taxes: The Possibilities In Indiana in 2023
STATE HOUSE--You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone...
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
wymt.com
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
wymt.com
Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Just in time for the holiday season, The Salvation Army of Kentucky kicked off its iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. Governor Andy Beshear declared December “Love Beyond Christmas” month. “This is the season of giving. A time where we live out our faith and...
wymt.com
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A $2 bet ended up making one Eastern Kentucky man a big winner. Last Thursday, Barry Jewell from the Pinsonfork community of Pike County tried his luck with the online version of the Bank Buster Jackpot through the Kentucky Lottery. He put his phone down...
