Going short on SOL? The latest price action may convince you to think twice
Following FTX’s collapse, traders since took to shorting SOL. While price might be up in the last 24 hours, outlook still appears bearish. With the last few days marked by a decline in Solana’s [SOL] price, on-chain data revealed that short traders have persistently bet on a continued fall in the alt’s price.
Chiliz sees a minor rally but how high can the CHZ bulls push the price
USDT (Tether) Dominance saw a large rally in November as fear in the markets forced traders and investors to flee into stablecoins. However, it saw a decline in the past 36 hours as Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market saw a minor rally. Chiliz also bounced from the $0.167 support level.
How the latest uptick in whale interest really helps Ethereum [ETH]
A look at what ETH whales are up to this week as sell pressure tapers off. Can ETH bulls secure enough momentum for a bigger uptick?. Ethereum (ETH) would have been a healthy option for short traders this month considering its downside so far. However, its bearish preference caught many long traders off guard. Fortunately for them, the cryptocurrency is seeing renewed interest from whales, thus elevating its bullish prospects.
Terra Classic’s anticipation of reaching this milestone could convey this about LUNC
Terra Classic’s market capitalization was about to reach 1 billion. LUNC indicators and metrics were in support of a price hike. Terra Classic [LUNC] recently registered promising growth as its price rallied by more than 8% in the last 24 hours. The growth hinted that this month’s end might be rewarding for the investors.
Dogecoin bulls must be cautions as the DOGE rally runs into a resistance zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market structure remained bearish on the 4-hour chart. $0.086 could prove to be a crucial level over the next two days of trading. Bitcoin sank as low as...
Assessing what Chainlink’s [LINK] improved popularity could mean for its price
Chainlink’s [LINK] price action recently aligned with investors’ interest as its price registered a 10% increase in the last 24 hours. At the time of this writing, LINK was trading at $6.54, with a market capitalization of more than $3.3 billion. Interestingly, a few of the new updates that have surfaced indicate that things might soon get even better, as they hint at a further price hike. For instance, LINK was on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy Score, which is a major bullish signal.
Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…
Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
Why BNB is in the running for the best-performing cryptos in 2023
BNB has managed to outperform some of the top cryptocurrencies in terms of its ability to hold value. The robust utility of the BSC contributed greatly to sustaining BNB’s demand. BNB has performed better than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in terms of price performance during the bear market....
Bitcoin: Why investors can consider revisiting BTC’s July and October behavior
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC’s market structure on the whole looked quite bearish. A fake breakout to the upside could be followed by a deep plunge toward $14K. In anticipation of...
A $300M addition for Ethereum Classic [ETC] is a sign of…
Ethereum Classic whales are back, but momentum is off to a slow start. Ethereum Classic [ETC] briefly joined the list of the market’s top gainers in the last 24 hours. Many altcoins have found favor with the bulls this week, with quite a few enjoying a bit of an upside too. This rally was backed by a sizeable hike in its market cap too. Now, while that may not seem very important, here’s why it is quite the contrary.
Here’s how ApeCoin’s new staking update will translate APE’s fortunes
ApeCoin has announced dates for the launch of staking after fixing bugs. While social volume and engagements have risen, weighted sentiment and whale interest declined. ApeCoin, in a recent update, announced the dates on which staking for ApeCoin will be launched. This launch may result in hype around the altcoin $APE, something that may also impact its price action positively.
Ethereum [ETH]: PoS network’s performance since FTX collapse reveals…
ETH staking and validator count growth remained unaffected as the market grappled with the FTX’s collapse. There was, however, a slight fall in daily earnings per validator on the chain. Seventy days since it became operational, the sudden collapse of FTX did not impair activities on the Ethereum proof-of-stake...
Why Bitcoin dollar-cost-averaging could be your best bet in current market
Bitcoin has continuously dropped over the last couple of weeks, largely due to the FTX crash. Institutional investors like the Purpose Bitcoin ETF Holdings have not yet bought back despite the discount. The latest Bitcoin (BTC) crash has done more harm than good to investors’ sentiment. Those that have been...
Bitcoin [BTC]: Some conviction and a lot of changing hands is a sign of…
Bitcoin fell to a two-year low following the collapse of FTX and this led to a decline in investors’ conviction. With the general cryptocurrency market taking a stab at recovery following the collapse of FTX, on-chain data seems to suggest that long-held Bitcoin [BTC] has started to see some activity.
Institutional investor holdings state this about the current state of the market
According to a poll of institutional investors, their holdings of cryptocurrencies have grown over the past year, that is 2021. This was the case despite the industry experiencing a protracted crypto winter. Coinbase sponsored a survey that was performed between 21 September and 27 October and issued on 22 November....
LTC’s performance of the week could be disrupted; traders can watch out for…
Litecoin bulls deliver a massive unexpected rally after outperforming its peers. LTC’s market cap surged by a massive 10% in the last 24 hours. Litecoin was seen making headlines on 23 November after delivering an impressive bullish performance that saw it rally by roughly 35% in the last two days. The cryptocurrency managed to outperform most of the top cryptocurrencies this month. Furthermore, LTC stood among the few coins that have managed to resist the downside.
What these BAYC sales tell us about the NFT space’s status
The NFT space has been badly affected by the decline and bearish trend of the crypto-market. The dominance and recent record sales of BAYC NFTs, however, established that NFTs are far from done. The demise of high-profile endeavours like Terra and FTX has not helped the situation. According to some,...
AAVE endures this exploit with minor injuries, but what explains the 40% drop
AAVE’s suffers an attack at the hands of the Mango Markets hacker. Aave suffered minimal losses, with no impact on the price of the AAVE token. The cryptocurrency market has taken a beating recently, and many projects are struggling due to low liquidity. An attempt was made to exploit Aave, which would have been a major setback for the crypto space. In particular, the Defi sector. Aave claimed to have suffered only minor damage as a result of the exploit’s failure.
Are stablecoins giving Ethereum a run for its money? This new report suggests…
Ethereum’s market cap fell below stablecoins’ market cap. The FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) surrounding the crypto market is the reason why the community has been looking for “stability” over the last few days. In a tweet posted by Glassnode, it was revealed that Ethereum’s market...
Bitmanu crypto miners revive cryptocurrency mining
The apparently stagnant crypto market has burst into life since the recent launch of Bitmanu mining rigs. These ASIC miners make crypto mining simple like never before while delivering astounding profits that have never been achieved before. When we take a closer look at Bitmanu’s three products BM1, BM2, and...
