Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
INDIANA STATE
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder: 1 Best Bet

The Chicago Bulls travel to Oklahoma City following two massive wins over the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls stand as betting favorites against the Thunder tonight. After a brutal and downright embarrassing stretch, the Chicago Bulls have found a huge boost of confidence after taking down...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Doncic leads Dallas against Toronto after 42-point game

Dallas Mavericks (9-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Toronto Raptors after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks' 125-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Raptors are 6-2 on their home court. Toronto is 1-3...
DALLAS, TX

