Denton, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball

Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Round Two Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Recap

Here are results and recaps of some of the marquee games featuring Dallas area teams from round two of the UIL high school football playoffs. Even though Arlington Martin (10-2) outgained Lewisville 237 to 130, Lewisville’s defense held firm to come away with the shutout victory over a team that averaged 45 points per game, eliminating Martin in the second round for the second consecutive year.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

How a TCU basketball player became the inspiration for a Fort Worth nonprofit

For underserved high school students, scholarships can be a lifeline, but they don’t provide everything a student needs for success. That’s where Fort Worth nonprofit Create + Collaborate steps in to ensure that students have the resources they need for the next steps of their lives, even when college isn’t in the picture.
FORT WORTH, TX
Wichita Eagle

TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)

Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
ALEDO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

HBCU School Event Held in Dallas for North Texas Students

North Texas high school students learned about historically Black colleges and universities from across the country over the weekend. Around 300 students attended the UNCF Empower Me Tour Event at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel over the weekend. 23 HBCUs were on hand to visit with students. Students talked with recruiters...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California

Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX

