NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball
Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
'She's trail-blazed the whole thing': Plano teen with dreams of coaching football defies odds, honors father's memory
While the odds may be stacked against her, Rayne Urech and her sisters have defied percentages and expectations since birth. Huddled around the kitchen island in her Plano home, Misty Urech and her daughters prepare dinner on a Wednesday night. Dinner time is sacred in the Urech household, even if...
dallasexpress.com
Round Two Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Recap
Here are results and recaps of some of the marquee games featuring Dallas area teams from round two of the UIL high school football playoffs. Even though Arlington Martin (10-2) outgained Lewisville 237 to 130, Lewisville’s defense held firm to come away with the shutout victory over a team that averaged 45 points per game, eliminating Martin in the second round for the second consecutive year.
After Thanksgiving dinner, Longhorns have one more shot to earn rematch with TCU
The 55-14 blockbuster win over the Jayhawks on the road set the Longhorns up for a win-and-hope scenario to make it to the Big 12 Conference championship game set for Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium. TCU has already clinched a spot in the title game, and the Longhorns would love another crack at the Horned Frogs.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
fortworthreport.org
How a TCU basketball player became the inspiration for a Fort Worth nonprofit
For underserved high school students, scholarships can be a lifeline, but they don’t provide everything a student needs for success. That’s where Fort Worth nonprofit Create + Collaborate steps in to ensure that students have the resources they need for the next steps of their lives, even when college isn’t in the picture.
Wichita Eagle
TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)
Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
The Community News
Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis
Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
TCU, Sonny Dykes are putting these recruits on flip watch
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins look at the big names TCU is looking to flip and add to their 2023 recruiting class.
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
HBCU School Event Held in Dallas for North Texas Students
North Texas high school students learned about historically Black colleges and universities from across the country over the weekend. Around 300 students attended the UNCF Empower Me Tour Event at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel over the weekend. 23 HBCUs were on hand to visit with students. Students talked with recruiters...
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals
Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
Barbecue spot in Dallas’ Lower Greenville will leave you stuffed, but craving more
There is no shortage of good Texas barbecue in North Texas, it's true, but it's always nice to point out a spot that is exceptional in its craft.
fox26houston.com
3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California
Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
Sascee's brings southern-style love and soul to homecooked meals in Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of good cooking, Sascee's Southern Style Eatery should be right at the top of your list. Sascee's serves up a whole host of southern-style favorites on its menu, from green beans, mac and cheese, smothered pork chops, their fan-favorite oxtails and much more.
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
16-Year-Old Boy Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Richardson (Richardson, TX)
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at West Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive intersection on Monday. According to the police, a 16-year-old boy was riding a motorcycle east on Campbell when he struck a sedan turning left.
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
