CBS Boston

Judge allows recount to continue in NH House race decided by 1 vote

CONCORD, N.H. - A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has yet to be determined pending recounts. In Manchester's Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan later said the recount would continue this week because there was...
The Associated Press

New Hampshire legislative recount dispute lands in court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A dispute over recount results is headed to court with the balance of power in New Hampshire’s 400-member House still yet to be determined. Initial results in Manchester’s Ward 6 showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan later said the recount would continue this week because there was a discrepancy between how many ballots were counted during the recount and those counted during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. They argue that Scanlan declared Mosely the official winner after the recount, and that state law only permits a second recount if an audit reveals a discrepancy greater than 1%, which wasn’t the case here. “If the defendant is permitted to arbitrarily order a second recount in this case in violation of New Hampshire law, that will undermine the confidence of plaintiffs, candidates, and voters that New Hampshire elections are conducted according to the law,” the lawsuit states.
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
The Center Square

Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina

(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
The Hill

Fetterman sues over mail-in ballots

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in the state, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday to argue that mail-in ballots with an incorrect or missing date should be counted following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling against them being included in the vote count. Fetterman argued in...
Washington Examiner

Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities

The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
FUN 107

Thanksgiving in Massachusetts Will Include Biden But Not Baker

Massachusetts will be without Governor Charlie Baker for Thanksgiving, but President Joe Biden will be here. Republican Baker, who opted against seeking a third term as governor, hit the road with First Lady Lauren Cardy Schadt Baker for a weeklong Thanksgiving family vacation in Ireland. The Bakers departed Logan International...

