CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A dispute over recount results is headed to court with the balance of power in New Hampshire’s 400-member House still yet to be determined. Initial results in Manchester’s Ward 6 showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan later said the recount would continue this week because there was a discrepancy between how many ballots were counted during the recount and those counted during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. They argue that Scanlan declared Mosely the official winner after the recount, and that state law only permits a second recount if an audit reveals a discrepancy greater than 1%, which wasn’t the case here. “If the defendant is permitted to arbitrarily order a second recount in this case in violation of New Hampshire law, that will undermine the confidence of plaintiffs, candidates, and voters that New Hampshire elections are conducted according to the law,” the lawsuit states.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO