Afya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) _ Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $14.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $110.8 million in the period.

Afya shares have climbed 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.79, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFYA

