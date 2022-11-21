Afya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) _ Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $14.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $110.8 million in the period.

Afya shares have climbed 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.79, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

