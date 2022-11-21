Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
BadgerExtra’s Abby Schnable previews matchup between Wisconsin and USC
BadgerExtra reporter Abby Schnable previews the Wisconsin men's basketball team's Friday meeting with USC at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Wisconsin men's basketball flashes offensive ability in loss to Kansas. Things didn't end the way the Badgers wanted in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals. But there were...
Wisconsin players discuss second-half offensive output against Kansas
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to force overtime against No. 3 Kansas Thursday but came up short in overtime. The Badgers overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to force overtime against the No. 3 Jayhawks but they came up just short in the extra period. Here's what we learned.
Wisconsin men's basketball flashes offensive ability in loss to Kansas
NASSAU, Bahamas — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team long has been considered a defensive-minded team. The Badgers (4-1) had one of the best scoring defenses in the nation last season, holding opponents to just 66.0 points per game. They currently have the best 3-point defense, limiting teams to 11.1% from beyond the arc this season.
Gophers volleyball set for final challenges of regular season [Pioneer Press]
Friday, they take on the No. 8 team in the country, Ohio State, in Columbus. Saturday, they draw the No. 5 team in the country, Nebraska, in Lincoln. Sunday, they find out their NCAA tournament opponent. How’s that for a hectic final weekend of the regular season?. The Gophers...
Badgers fans answer the call to nickname breakout Wisconsin freshman
Connor Essegian has only played in a handful of games for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team but already has fans buzzing. Here's what they're calling the sharp-shooting freshman.
Wisconsin, Dayton coaches praise Badgers defense in Battle 4 Atlantis win
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team rode a strong defensive performance to a 43-42 victory over Dayton Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Badgers coach Greg Gard knew he would need help from his bench to pick up a win in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener against Dayton. Here's who stepped up.
Gophers football: Bowl projections downshift and a surprise option after loss to Iowa [Pioneer Press]
On top of everything else, the Gophers’ 13-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday damaged Minnesota’s bowl projections. Besides losing the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry trophy and their outside chance of winning the Big Ten West Division, the Gophers (7-4) can all but forget about going to the Music City Bowl in Nashville or the former Outback Bowl (now named ReliaQuest) in Tampa.
BadgerExtra team previews Wisconsin men’s basketball’s matchup with Dayton
BadgerExtra reporter Abby Schnable previews the Wisconsin men's basketball team's meeting with Dayton at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Battle 4 Atlantis to prepare you for the men’s basketball team's game against Dayton. Connor Essegian’s...
