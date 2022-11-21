On top of everything else, the Gophers’ 13-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday damaged Minnesota’s bowl projections. Besides losing the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry trophy and their outside chance of winning the Big Ten West Division, the Gophers (7-4) can all but forget about going to the Music City Bowl in Nashville or the former Outback Bowl (now named ReliaQuest) in Tampa.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO