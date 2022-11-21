ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big10central.com

BadgerExtra’s Abby Schnable previews matchup between Wisconsin and USC

BadgerExtra reporter Abby Schnable previews the Wisconsin men's basketball team's Friday meeting with USC at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Wisconsin men's basketball flashes offensive ability in loss to Kansas. Things didn't end the way the Badgers wanted in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals. But there were...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin players discuss second-half offensive output against Kansas

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to force overtime against No. 3 Kansas Thursday but came up short in overtime. The Badgers overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to force overtime against the No. 3 Jayhawks but they came up just short in the extra period. Here's what we learned.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin men's basketball flashes offensive ability in loss to Kansas

NASSAU, Bahamas — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team long has been considered a defensive-minded team. The Badgers (4-1) had one of the best scoring defenses in the nation last season, holding opponents to just 66.0 points per game. They currently have the best 3-point defense, limiting teams to 11.1% from beyond the arc this season.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin, Dayton coaches praise Badgers defense in Battle 4 Atlantis win

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team rode a strong defensive performance to a 43-42 victory over Dayton Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Badgers coach Greg Gard knew he would need help from his bench to pick up a win in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener against Dayton. Here's who stepped up.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Gophers football: Bowl projections downshift and a surprise option after loss to Iowa [Pioneer Press]

On top of everything else, the Gophers’ 13-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday damaged Minnesota’s bowl projections. Besides losing the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry trophy and their outside chance of winning the Big Ten West Division, the Gophers (7-4) can all but forget about going to the Music City Bowl in Nashville or the former Outback Bowl (now named ReliaQuest) in Tampa.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

BadgerExtra team previews Wisconsin men’s basketball’s matchup with Dayton

BadgerExtra reporter Abby Schnable previews the Wisconsin men's basketball team's meeting with Dayton at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Battle 4 Atlantis to prepare you for the men’s basketball team's game against Dayton. Connor Essegian’s...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy