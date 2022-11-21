ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

Spotlight on Mr. Jex

nebo.edu

Spotlight on Mr. Jex

Mr. Randall Jex is our outstanding custodian. He comes early every morning to make sure our school is ready to go for the students. He works hard all day, everyday! He gets all the dirty jobs, interacts with the students and helps the teachers with all those small jobs. We are lucky to have Mr. Jex at Brookside.
SPANISH FORK, UT
nebo.edu

Career Nights at the Advanced Learning Center (ALC)

Nebo School District, the Advanced Learning Center, and UVU are excited to announce several upcoming career nights for students and parents. Come join ALC and UVU professors and staff as we 'Explore the possibilities, discover possible careers, promising jobs, and earning potential associated with Architecture and Business.' Monday 11/28 from 6:00-7:00.
SALEM, UT
nebo.edu

Upcoming Career Nights

Nebo School District, the Advanced Learning Center and UVU are excited to announce several upcoming career nights for students and parents. Come join ALC and UVU professors and staff as we 'Explore the possibilities, discover possible careers, promising jobs, and earning potential associated with Architecture and Business.' Monday 11/28 from 6:00-7:00.
OREM, UT
nebo.edu

Tree Fest 2022

Looking to make your holidays a little bit easier? Spanish Fork High School is hosting Tree Fest on December 10. At this event decorated trees, wreaths, and other Christmas items will be auctioned off online with all proceeds going to scholarships for seniors here at Spanish Fork High School. We invite you to visit us and see the trees or do everything from the comfort of your home with our online auction.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
nebo.edu

Coding Digital Storyboards in Fourth Grade

Mrs. Gammell's class has been learning how to code with BYU. They have loved getting to learn how to code micro bits, and making our own digital storyboards.
byuiscroll.org

Three, two, one … light the tree! Maybe?

On the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17, students, faculty and families in the community filled the BYU-Idaho campus for an evening of activities and entertainment sponsored by Campus Life and the University Store. The evening’s festivities kicked off with the Christmas tree lighting program on the Taylor Quad at 6...
PROVO, UT
kpcw.org

Woodward Park City celebrates season with huge opening day

Vice President, Mountain Experiences, Woodward Global Steve Metcalf shared how opening weekend went and what to expect this season. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
UTAH STATE
Daily Herald

Provo writer and mentor leaves legacy of kindness, friendship and humor

Writer, mentor, teacher, helper, friend, father and grandfather are some of the roles that were filled by Provo resident Kerry Patterson, who passed away Nov. 6. During his life, Patterson co-authored four New York Times best-sellers, wrote four children’s books, taught at Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management, co-founded a professional development company and wrote a regular column titled “Kerrying On” for his business, which showcased his wisdom and humor.
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

BYU Extends a Trio of PWO Offers

We've reached the part of the recruiting calendar where teams will begin extending preferred walk-on (PWO) offers. Walk-ons have played an important role for BYU, especially during the Sitake era. Given the added depth that BYU will need in the Big 12, continuing to find walk-ons that can compete ...
PROVO, UT
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
PARK CITY, UT
upr.org

Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents

Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

