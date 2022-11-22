Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Where to find Safety Goggles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has many interesting items trainers can give their Pokémon to hold, and some of them, like Safety Goggles, can be incredibly useful tools in battle. Safety Goggles prevent damage from weather effects and powder—the latter of which refers to powder and spore moves such...
dotesports.com
Auto heal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has introduced several new mechanics to Nintendo’s long-running franchise while retaining some fan-favorite mechanics from previous Pokémon titles. Alongside Picnics, Terastalling, and others, auto heal is another new mechanic many long-time Pokémon fans may be unfamiliar with. Auto heal is meant to...
dotesports.com
What do Blue Star Raids mean in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Raiding is one of the funnest things Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can do. It allows you to team up with three friends, random teammates, or NPCs to take on super-powered Pokémon in Tera Raids. Not only can you catch Pokémon you encounter in Tera Raid or defeat...
dotesports.com
How to complete all Astral Eclipse Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
Ultra Beasts, Legendary Pokémon, and one final set of challenges await players in Pokémon Go during the Astral Eclipse event. As the Season of Light comes to a close with this final event from Nov. 23 to 28, players will be able to obtain Solgaleo and Lunala for the first time by completing a set of season-long Special Research. You can only pick one, but that shouldn’t matter to fans who play the game consistently.
dotesports.com
How to catch Lunala in Pokémon Go
The Astral Eclipse event brings Cosmic Pokémon to the center of Pokémon Go. That includes several species related to the sun, the moon, or dreams, like Clefairy and Munna. But most importantly, this is when Pokémon Sun and Moon mascots Solgaleo, the Sunne Pokémon, and Lunala, the Moone Pokémon, are making their debut in the mobile game.
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
dotesports.com
Can Solgaleo be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
The Legendary Psychic-type Cosmog and its evolutionary line are the stars of Pokémon Go’s Season of Light. The Nebula Pokémon even got its own Special Research, A Cosmic Companion, which started with the new season in September and had more missions added with subsequent events. In October, its first evolution, Cosmoem, debuted in the game as well.
dotesports.com
Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?
Cosmoem is a strange little Pokémon. Known as the Protostar Pokémon, it evolves from Cosmog, better known as Nebby from Pokémon Sun and Moon. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that’s capable of evolving into two other legendaries: Solgaleo and Lunala, the two poster Pokémon in Sun and Moon. In the main series games, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo if leveled up in Sun, and it evolves into Lunala if leveled up in Moon.
dotesports.com
Best sniping loadout and class setup in Warzone 2
Battle royale games and snipers go hand-in-hand, and sniping in Warzone 2 is not any different. That said, optimizing your battle royale gameplay with the best sniper loadout will oftentimes make the difference between winning and losing. You’re going to want to keep your distance and pick enemies off from...
dotesports.com
How to do ropz’s overpowered silent drop on CS:GO’s Mirage
FaZe Clan star ropz, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, has mastered how to drop silently when playing as a terrorist near the A Ramp on Mirage. Usually, the terrorist holding a CT push on A Ramp waits up there and only drops with the usage of a Flashbang, but ropz has learned how to drop without making any noise. The Estonian used this play with great success against OG at the BLAST Premier Fall Final and was rewarded with a free kill against Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, who had no clue ropz had dropped from the high ground near A Ramp.
dotesports.com
Sneaky and friends get lost in a sea of Phantom Lancer illusions in Dota 2
Some heroes in Dota 2 can be incredibly difficult to kill, especially during the late game. Though former League of Legends pro Sneaky has been learning the ins and outs of Dota over the past weeks, he hadn’t witnessed the might of Phantom Lancer (PL)—the doppelganger master—until yesterday.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Twitch drops: How to get weapon charms and souvenirs
In continuing with the tradition started by the first Overwatch, Overwatch 2 allows players to earn free rewards via Twitch drops. Generally, these items are in-game cosmetics that are rewarded for watching a certain amount of hours of gameplay, either of the Overwatch League or of any streamer who has the Overwatch category selected. Past rewards have included skins, sprays, and more.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 modder gives Kiriko a bike so we can finally stop waiting to see her ride it
Since the beginning of Overwatch 2, and Kiriko’s introduction into the game and lore, players have been grinding the battle pass to get to her famous voice line: “Wait ’till you see me on my bike.” The game has been literally unplayable since then because she did not, in fact, have a bike. Until now.
dotesports.com
VALORANT player creates list of everything wrong with the game—and it’s hard to disagree
VALORANT arrived on the FPS scene as the Counter-Strike killer in 2020. But now it’s going through all the issues that CS:GO has had over its lifetime. This stage of its lifespan is a long and arduous period to deal with. Despite being one of the most viewed FPS titles in the genre, hosting million-dollar tournaments, and boasting millions of viewers in the later stages of these events, Reddit thinks it’s time to finally give it the chance at being a “staple FPS” title.
dotesports.com
Misfits Black to part ways with star VALORANT player
North American organization Misfits is set to part ways with star VALORANT player Ava “florescent”, according to multiple sources. Youngster Florescent is set to explore her options elsewhere while Misfits Black practiced with Gen.G Black player “edith,” according to multiple sources. The organization will likely replace florescent on the starting roster.
Dad entertains 2-year-old daughter with ambitious nursery rhymes
We all know some dads who would do anything for their daughters. One Brentwood dad's creativity is off the charts. You've got to see it for yourself.
dotesports.com
‘There is no skill gap in this game’: Dr Disrespect rescinds Warzone 2 praise
Warzone 2 is the follow-up to Call of Duty’s popular entry into the battle royale genre. The recently released game has earned both the admiration and ire of countless Call of Duty and FPS content creators—and one of its harshest critics is Dr Disrespect. Surprisingly, the Two-Time’s first...
dotesports.com
‘I don’t regret anything’: VALORANT Champions 2022 winner hits back after controversial Sentinels switch
Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi has finally shed some light on his move to Sentinels after parting ways with his VALORANT Champions-winning team last month. After making the switch to Sentinels on Oct. 15 alongside Brazilian teammate Bryan “pANcada” Lun, Sacy says he has been on the receiving end of hateful messages on social media.
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
Comments / 0