FaZe Clan star ropz, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, has mastered how to drop silently when playing as a terrorist near the A Ramp on Mirage. Usually, the terrorist holding a CT push on A Ramp waits up there and only drops with the usage of a Flashbang, but ropz has learned how to drop without making any noise. The Estonian used this play with great success against OG at the BLAST Premier Fall Final and was rewarded with a free kill against Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, who had no clue ropz had dropped from the high ground near A Ramp.

2 DAYS AGO