Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball

Ben Simmons has been criticized for his lack of competitiveness at times, which was mentioned as a big reason why the Philadelphia 76ers got tired of dealing with him. The point guard is now on the Brooklyn Nets and some reports suggest that the perception of him around the league hasn't changed.
Deadspin

Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat?

When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Arizona ends 5-game losing streak to Arizona State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jedd Fisch began his rebuild with enthusiasm and a vision for the future, pushing Arizona through a difficult first season. The second season saw the Wildcats take significant strides, on the recruiting trail and the football field. The culmination of Fisch’s reconstruction project — at least so far — took place on a perfect afternoon in the desert with the ideal ending: a long-awaited rivalry win. Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona beat Arizona State 38-35 on Friday to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.
TEMPE, AZ

