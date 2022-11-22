Get your halls decked as Billings leaps headlong into the holiday season this week. Here's a rundown of some of the fun. Black Friday can feel a little icky, what with it's rampant commercialization that forces workers to leave their families to go help you save $50 on TVs and all. The best fix for that is to stay local for the busiest shopping day of the year and head to Cameron Records on Friday, Nov. 25. And since it's Record Store Day, they'll have plenty of exclusive releases, like Willie Nelson's never-before-released "Live at Budokan," the late great Olivia Newton John's seminal "Physical" on a picture disk, and, the one I'm looking for, the 35th anniversary pressing of Townes Van Zandt's "At My Window." Full list is at recordstoreday.com. Cameron's doors open at 8 a.m., they'll be celebrating all day, and local favorites Willy G and the Smack hit the stage at 7 p.m.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO