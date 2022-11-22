Read full article on original website
KFDA
Both WT cross country teams selected for national championships
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Both the WT men’s and women’s cross country teams were selected to compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships for the second straight year. Three Buffs runners earned All-Region honors yesterday. Florence Uwajeneza became the first Lady Buff in history to win the...
KFDA
Happy, Canadian facing off against district rivals in the third round
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We still have nine Panhandle teams playing in the third round of the high school playoffs Friday and still in the running for a state title. In the 1A DI six-man football Quarterfinals, the Happy Cowboys and Nazareth Swifts are going head to head for their second meeting of the season.
KFDA
Lady Raiders overcome adversity, go on to win the UIL 4A State Championship
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -The Randall Lady Raiders, the newly crowned UIL 4A volleyball State Champions. This is every high school team’s dream. Working hard for it starting in the off season. The Lady Raiders off season took a turn though when they lost half of their team in a school split to West Plains.
KFDA
Clarendon faces New Home in the Third Round
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -We are two days away from the third round of the high school football playoffs and we have nine teams in the area that are still in the running for a state title. The Clarendon Broncos being one of those teams. The Broncos dominated the first two...
KFDA
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Tanner Brammer, Canadian football head coach and, on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Meteorologist Tanner Brammer first. Check out the interview below!. Chris Koetting, Canadian High School Football Coach:. We chat with Canadian...
Canyon, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
abc7amarillo.com
Rain & snow possible in Texas Panhandle Friday night into Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The forecast precipitation type from now through Saturday continues to remain tricky for the southwest Texas Panhandle and parts of Eastern New Mexico due to a marginal temperature around 32 degrees. The weather will remain quiet Friday in the Texas Panhandle until this upper-level low begins to sweep northeast Friday night into the Permian Basin. This is expected to bring at least a cold rain to areas along and southeast of SH-60 from Clovis, NM & Canadian, TX down into the Rolling Plains of Texas.
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting
Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don't hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
KFDA
Register for free program to help reset wellness goals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals. The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together. The...
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
TxDOT preps road for potential snowfall in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the chance of snow in the Amarillo area on Thursday and across the Panhandle is declining but the area could still see snowfall. According to a TxDOT press release, as of now, the Panhandle is at risk for […]
The WW2 War Hero Who Originated From Amarillo
It’s no secret that Amarillo played an important role during WW2, providing air bases, planes, and weapons to the United States during that time. But weapons were not our only contributions. One of the greatest contributions that Amarillo could give was brave men willing to contribute to the war effort. And turns out, that Amarillo actually contributed a notable figure, Brigadier General Odell M. Conoley who became a influential figures for the United States' millitery during WW2.
