FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
WKRC
Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor says
Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died Wednesday. He was 75 years old. His family has yet to release any statements.
West side family celebrates 50th annual pre-dinner Thanksgiving football game
Fifty years ago, the Ray and Tony Mazza brought their children together for a game of football before Thanksgiving dinner.
WLWT 5
Grocery shoppers trying to avoid crowds frustrated by 'order online, pickup at store' approach
CINCINNATI — Ordering groceries online and then picking up what you paid for in person is a service the Cincinnati-based Kroger company is trying to accommodate. "I think I would definitely save money if I ordered online," Lauren Kuhlman said. Even so, Kuhlman is not a fan of the...
Social Media Reacts to Possible $1.6 Billion Cincinnati Southern Rail Sale
The sale may be months off, but citizens are voicing skepticism about the deal’s potential value.
Cold Spring’s Dan Decker installed solar panels to help save the planet; it’s working for him
Dan Decker claims he’s retired. Please – don’t believe him. He’s working daily – to save the planet. “Global warming,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “is serious stuff.”. The 66-year-old Decker who worked as a carpenter and later sold pharmaceuticals, was forced...
moversmakers.org
Polly Campbell: Cherishing traditions with a flip to something new
There’s a principle about people that their best attributes are the flip side of their worst. Marry the charming, spontaneous man and find out he’s hard to count on. Your mother is supportive, but you wish she weren’t so intrusive. Perhaps it’s true of cities, too. I...
Amazon union push could get ugly at CVG
An expert says Amazon will aggressively campaign against unionization at its CVG air hub. Organizers have already filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.
'It feels like a dream': Cincinnati priest reunites with family after 15 years
Tesfaldet Mehari, a priest with Holy Trinity Eritrean Orthodox Church in Hartwell, saw his family for the first time in 15 years Monday afternoon.
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys
Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
WLWT 5
Major grocery retailers cutting cost to combat inflation ahead of Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving is days away and many people still have shopping to do for their holiday feast. The price of almost everything has gone up and that unfortunately also includes groceries. They are higher than previous years, but some stores are helping with savings. This year's Thanksgiving items...
linknky.com
NKY bars to check out on ‘Drinksgiving’ night
The night before Thanksgiving is an unofficial American holiday, similar to Super Bowl Sunday. Infamously known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night is a time of reconnecting with old friends and a high probability of consuming alcohol. In Northern Kentucky, restaurants and bars are preparing for next Wednesday. Here at LINK nky, we decided to make a list of the places to visit.
linknky.com
Ludlow council expresses intent to grant IRB for Fischer Homes development
A previous version of this story used the incorrect name for Cityview Station development. The name has been corrected in the story. LINK regrets the error. Ludlow City Council voted to approve a memorandum of agreement to grant developer Fischer Homes a financing incentive for the Cityview Station development proposed for the hillside off Highway Avenue in Ludlow.
Cincinnati CityBeat
25 Reasons We're Thankful for Cincinnati
We seriously heart Cincinnati, and while this is by no means an exhaustive list, it does capture many of the reasons why.
linknky.com
Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million
Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Moffett Road in Morning View
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Moffett Road in Morning View. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire
The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
