Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia
British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the deepening Russian-Iranian Alliance. “I think it's interesting that Iran denied that their drones had been sent to Russia recently for use against Ukraine. That would suggest that Iran does understand what a heinous thing it is to do to enable these attacks on Ukrainian civilians so,” Ambassador Pierce tells Mitchell. “The Iranians need to contemplate how they too may be guilty of crimes against humanity by supplying these weapons to the Russians.” Nov. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Fighting on the frontlines in Ukraine with Macer Gifford: podcast and transcript
As the war intensifies in Ukraine, we thought it was time to revisit what’s going on there. Although the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was recently liberated, the battle for freedom continues in other regions. Harry Rowe, known as Macer Gifford, is a British volunteer soldier fighting in Ukraine. Gifford assumed the pseudonym Macer Gifford after needing a new identify while fighting in Syria from 2015 to 2017. The former currency trader arrived on the ground in Ukraine 10 days before the war began. Gifford joins WITHpod to discuss the trajectory of the war since June, what he’s hearing from folks there versus what he’s heard from the West, his thoughts on how long the conflict could go on and more.
MSNBC
FIFA’s anti-LGBTQ World Cup cowardice is also a reminder for America
After FIFA threatened yellow cards and possible ejections for players who planned to participate in it, the “OneLove” campaign planned in Qatar evaporated faster than Argentina’s dreams of winning the World Cup this year. As part of that campaign, the captains of multiple European teams — including Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales — were to wear armbands that read OneLove, designed with the rainbow colors of inclusion, particularly inclusion for LGBTQ people. The message was meant to be a visible protest against Qatar, which criminalizes same-sex relationships.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Thrashings, shocks and stalemates: World Cup 2022 by the numbers so far
Qatar’s tournament is on pace to break the record for scoreless draws while no nation has registered an an own goal yet
MSNBC
Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt
While covering the World Cup in Qatar, U.S. sports journalist Grant Wahl says he was detained by security staff for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights. Responding to FIFA saying they would give a yellow card penalty to players wearing OneLove armbands, Wahl tells Mitchell, “I have real issues with FIFA threatening this kind of punishment. It’s not specifically in their rules to do this, and it sends a terrible statement to the rest of the world.’ Nov. 22, 2022.
Comments / 0