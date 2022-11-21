Read full article on original website
Judge sets date for preliminary hearing for Leilani Simon, charged in Savannah toddler's murder
A preliminary hearing for Leilani Simon has been scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023. This comes just days after she was arrested, charged in the murder of her missing toddler, Quinton. Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home on October 5. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have led to...
‘Her last free meal:’ Quinton Simon’s mom turned in to FBI by grandma on murder charges, friend says
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A judge denied bond on Wednesday for the Georgia mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son. Leilani Simon reported that her son Quinton disappeared from their home on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department announced that Quinton was believed to be dead and his mother was the prime suspect.
Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Savannah's Windsor Forest neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 1:45 p.m.:Police say a 31-year-old man has died from his injuries following the shooting. On Wednesday, SPD issued a statement which read officers arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims, identified as Mykel Price, died from his injuries. Another man suffered...
Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old Chatham County woman who reported the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in early October, has been arrested in connection to the case this afternoon. Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon. On November […]
Savannah police searching for missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
After arrest, revisiting Leilani Simon’s exclusive interview with WTOC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC spoke with Leilani Simon on October 24th - almost a month ago. At that time, Chatham County Police had already said that they believed Quinton was dead, had named Leilani their sole suspect, and had started searching a local landfill for Quinton’s remains.
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
Skeletal remains found in the 'greater Bluffton area'
Skeletal remains were found in the "greater Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve," on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. In its alert, the sheriff's office said that the cause of death, age, sex, and race of the person was unknown at the...
What’s open on Thanksgiving Day in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you forgot an item or two needed for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, or if a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following establishments will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that hours may vary so it is best to call before arriving. Here’s a […]
