ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Calls Legislature in for Monday Special Session
The Connecticut General Assembly will convene Monday for a special session to extend a tax break on gasoline, boost funding for an energy assistance program and essential worker bonuses, as well as delay certain changes to the bottle bill. Gov. Ned Lamont issued the long-expected call of special session on...
ctnewsjunkie.com
ANALYSIS | GDI Signals That Connecticut Is On An Economic Plateau
Signaling a stall in Connecticut’s aggregate economic activity, the General Drift Indicator (GDI), slipped 0.1% between 2022-Q2 and 2022-Q3, from 96.3 to 96.2. The nonfarm job count, which increased by 0.9%, provided the sole positive contribution to the index. The Connecticut Manufacturing Production Index (CMPI), a big leader of...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Demand For Gasoline Falls Before Holiday
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
