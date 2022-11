KINGSPORT, Tenn.-- The fifth-ranked University of Jamestown men's basketball team held West Virginia Tech to 25 second-half points and overcame a ten-point deficit in a 73-60 win Saturday afternoon at The Show Holiday Showcase. Jamestown improves to 6-1 overall while WVU Tech falls to 4-4. UJ is back in action...

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 13 HOURS AGO