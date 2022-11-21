The earliest stages of training as a nurse involve learning to follow protocols, but as you begin to advance, you will soon learn that a lot depends on your ability to think on your feet and solve problems. Over time, this becomes more and more challenging, so you will need protocols to help you approach it successfully. Evidence-based problem-solving is designed to ensure that you address problems using the best available information, that you enhance your understanding in the process, and that you put yourself in a position where you can pass on useful learning to your colleagues. In this way, you will be able to do a better job, and so will your whole team.

