Read full article on original website
Related
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are
**This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**. This is the answer to the question of why some people look younger than their age and others look older than they really are. How so? Aging is, by its simplest description, a biological process, and it happens with anything living whether that be a piece of fruit, a flower, an animal, or a person.
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
MedicalXpress
First evidence drug resistant bacteria can travel from gut to lung, increasing infection risks
A new Oxford University study released during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week has significant findings on how antimicrobial resistance (AMR) arises and persists. The results, published today in Nature Communications, provide the first direct evidence of AMR bacteria migrating from a patient's gut microbiome to the lungs, increasing the risk of deadly infections.
5 big reasons why kids are getting sick and flooding ERs — and 'immunity debt' isn't one of them
There are many factors influencing higher-than-usual rates of RSV, flu, and other viruses in children.
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
Bacterial infections the 'second leading cause of death worldwide'
Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for one in eight of all deaths in 2019, the first global estimate of their lethality revealed on Tuesday. "These new data for the first time reveal the full extent of the global public health challenge posed by bacterial infections," said study co-author Christopher Murray, the director of US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
constructiontechnology.media
Hexagon’s flying scanner listed on Time’s Best Inventions of 2022
Hexagon AB, digital reality solutions company, has announced the Leica BLK2FLY has been named one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2022. Time compiled the list via solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process. The company then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
cohaitungchi.com
Can You Have Hashimoto’s Disease With Normal Thyroid Levels?
Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune disorder. Autoimmune disorders occur when your body's immune system mistakes parts of your body for a threat to your health and attacks them. Autoimmune disorder can impact almost every part of the body. In the case of Hashimoto's disease, the thyroid becomes the target of...
An Ophthalmologist's Best Recommendations For Protecting Your Vision As You Age
To understand how your vision is affected as you age, we've enlisted Dr. James Kelly, a comprehensive ophthalmologist who specializes in refractive surgery.
Meet a woman suffering from long COVID who quit her job, spent $11,000 on treatments, but still can't get disability insurance
Jenna Dreier is the breadwinner of her family, but had to stop working after long COVID symptoms kept her bed-bound for 20 hours a day.
MedicalXpress
New study finds connections between genetic factors in autism spectrum disorder
In a new study published today in Cell Reports, researchers from the Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute (DKJEI), part of the Krembil Research Institute at University Health Network, have identified previously unknown connections between genetic factors in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This neurodevelopmental disorder is associated with a wide range...
How Will New FDA Hearing Aid Regulations Impact Health Plans?
The time has finally arrived. The Food & Drug Administration’s new over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid regulations are now in effect and health plans are starting to explore what it means for them. Among the many questions they may need to grapple with, a few are particularly salient:. – How...
healthcareguys.com
Evidence-based problem-solving and its role in nursing
The earliest stages of training as a nurse involve learning to follow protocols, but as you begin to advance, you will soon learn that a lot depends on your ability to think on your feet and solve problems. Over time, this becomes more and more challenging, so you will need protocols to help you approach it successfully. Evidence-based problem-solving is designed to ensure that you address problems using the best available information, that you enhance your understanding in the process, and that you put yourself in a position where you can pass on useful learning to your colleagues. In this way, you will be able to do a better job, and so will your whole team.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How Do You Choose the Best Ecommerce Platform for Startups?
As consumers are increasingly heading online to purchase all kinds of products, it’s not surprising that the number of ecommerce startup businesses is growing as well. If you’ve been thinking of launching your own online store, know that your choice of ecommerce platform can play a big part in your success.
WebMD
Without Guidelines, Docs Make Their Own Long COVID Protocols
Nov. 22, 2022 – Diagnosing long COVID is something of an art for doctors who, without any formal criteria, say they know it when they see it. Treating the condition requires equal combinations of skill, experience, and intuition, and doctors waiting for guidelines have started cobbling together treatment plans designed to ease the worst symptoms.
Comments / 0