Michigan health officials update RSV infections
(The Center Square) – Respiratory syncytial virus cases in Michigan may have peaked, according to state health experts. However, they also warn hospitals continue to experience pediatric bed shortages and advise parents to seek initial care for their children at urgent care facilities or primary care doctors before resorting to emergency room visits. The Michigan Health and Hospital Association and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cite data from...
Ask the Experts: Bone health is important
Taking care of your health is important to living a long, active life. Bone health is a crucial part of our overall health. They protect our brain, heart, and other organs from injury and allow us to move. They also store minerals that help keep our bones strong. Over time, our bones can become weak and cause them to break easily. This disease is called osteoporosis. ...
6 Healthcare Treatments to Boost Mental Health
Mental health issues are getting more focus than ever in the medical community, and by average Americans, with good reason – 50% of Americans will receive a mental health diagnosis at some point in their lives. While mental illnesses are rising, the treatment plan for individuals varies from patient to patient. Ideally, a holistic approach to mental health is most successful, so it’s essential to add other treatments to medications and therapy to resolve the symptoms and, in some cases, the illness entirely. Keep reading for the best healthcare treatments to boost mental health and well-being.
How Do Healthcare Services In Miami Focus On The Wellbeing Of Elderly Patients?
People encounter many health issues with age, from the body and joint aches to more serious problems like diabetes and high or low blood pressure. During these times, the healthcare centers provide the necessary support with the help of treatments, diagnosis, and many fitness activities. Miami is home to the...
Evidence-based problem-solving and its role in nursing
The earliest stages of training as a nurse involve learning to follow protocols, but as you begin to advance, you will soon learn that a lot depends on your ability to think on your feet and solve problems. Over time, this becomes more and more challenging, so you will need protocols to help you approach it successfully. Evidence-based problem-solving is designed to ensure that you address problems using the best available information, that you enhance your understanding in the process, and that you put yourself in a position where you can pass on useful learning to your colleagues. In this way, you will be able to do a better job, and so will your whole team.
Music Therapy and Autism
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Music therapy is an evidence-based clinical use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship. A music therapist assesses the strengths and needs of each person with ASD using a personal, musical approach to aid in areas such as social skills development, sensory integration, reducing anxiety, and increasing self-esteem and motivation.
