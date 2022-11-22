Read full article on original website
KELOLAND
Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL. […]
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets And Pacers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.
