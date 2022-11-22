ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Early Morning Shootings Leave Three Wounded In South Trenton Shooting

**The Male shot on Mott Street and Chestnut street remains hospitalized at this time. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Three shootings sent police scrambling from one scene to the next just after 1:50 Am Sunday the first shooting occurred on Chestnut Ave and Mott Street that left one male with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Ems was later notified about a second male shot located at Chestnut Street and Elmer Street. Ewing Emergency medical services transported that male to Capital Health Trauma Center. The third shooting occurred on Morris Ave and Franklin Street where a male suffered a gunshot wound to his arm just after 2:00 Am. Trenton Police have not made an arrest and the motive for the shootings is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
PIX11

Man blocking traffic assaults police in Flatbush: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pair of police officers were assaulted on Friday while patrolling in Flatbush, NYPD announced Saturday. A man was blocking traffic around Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Police said the man refused several requests to leave the street. When police tried to arrest the man for not following […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying

A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Dashawn Williams, 28, Arrested For Rape & Menacing

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged in regard to the below-listed incidents, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Dashawn Williams. address withheld. Randalls Island, NY 10035. Charges:. rape (2 counts);. menacing (2 counts). Details are as follows.
BRONX, NY
wrnjradio.com

Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Shooting On Oakland Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Oakland and Hoffman Ave. The shooting occurred just after 2:00 pm Thursday. The male was shot in the stomach and transported by car to Capital Health trauma center, leaving a decent crowd of visitors in the parking lot. Police located at least 3 shell casings on the ground, and no arrests have been made the motive for the shooting is unknown.
TRENTON, NJ
PIX11

Two kids dead, mother in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police sources initially said the father was in custody, but police later clarified he was not in custody. MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys are dead and their mother has been taken into custody in the Bronx, police confirmed to PIX11 News on Saturday. The boys, ages 11 months old […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Man fires gunshots into apartment window in the Bronx: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (PIX11) – Gunshots were fired into an apartment window in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD. Two men in front of an apartment building on East 174th Street in Soundview got into an argument around 1:15 a.m., police told PIX11 News. The first man flashed his gun at the second individual before running into the building, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody

NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations

Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy