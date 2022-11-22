Read full article on original website
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Early Morning Shootings Leave Three Wounded In South Trenton Shooting
**The Male shot on Mott Street and Chestnut street remains hospitalized at this time. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Three shootings sent police scrambling from one scene to the next just after 1:50 Am Sunday the first shooting occurred on Chestnut Ave and Mott Street that left one male with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Ems was later notified about a second male shot located at Chestnut Street and Elmer Street. Ewing Emergency medical services transported that male to Capital Health Trauma Center. The third shooting occurred on Morris Ave and Franklin Street where a male suffered a gunshot wound to his arm just after 2:00 Am. Trenton Police have not made an arrest and the motive for the shootings is unknown at this time.
Man blocking traffic assaults police in Flatbush: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pair of police officers were assaulted on Friday while patrolling in Flatbush, NYPD announced Saturday. A man was blocking traffic around Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Police said the man refused several requests to leave the street. When police tried to arrest the man for not following […]
Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying
A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting In Trenton
November 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Police, TEMS and Trenton Fire Department were dispatched to…
bronx.com
Dashawn Williams, 28, Arrested For Rape & Menacing
Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged in regard to the below-listed incidents, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Dashawn Williams. address withheld. Randalls Island, NY 10035. Charges:. rape (2 counts);. menacing (2 counts). Details are as follows.
Paterson man shot multiple times in Oak Street shooting
A city man was shot multiple times in a shooting on Oak Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 30, was struck by gunfire on Oak and Chestnut streets at around 10:18 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway
A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Shooting On Oakland Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Oakland and Hoffman Ave. The shooting occurred just after 2:00 pm Thursday. The male was shot in the stomach and transported by car to Capital Health trauma center, leaving a decent crowd of visitors in the parking lot. Police located at least 3 shell casings on the ground, and no arrests have been made the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Two kids dead, mother in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Editor’s Note: Police sources initially said the father was in custody, but police later clarified he was not in custody. MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys are dead and their mother has been taken into custody in the Bronx, police confirmed to PIX11 News on Saturday. The boys, ages 11 months old […]
pix11.com
Man fires gunshots into apartment window in the Bronx: NYPD
SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (PIX11) – Gunshots were fired into an apartment window in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD. Two men in front of an apartment building on East 174th Street in Soundview got into an argument around 1:15 a.m., police told PIX11 News. The first man flashed his gun at the second individual before running into the building, according to the NYPD.
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
Police: Large-Scale Chilean Burglary Crew Member Caught In Rochelle Park Home, Others Sought
Police nabbed one Thanksgiving Day burglar inside a Rochelle Park home and were looking for another -- both of whom are believed to belong to a large-scale Chilean break-in crew. Victor Ramirez-Troncoso, 40, had only just arrived in the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lt. James M. DePreta said. Officers...
Driver, 23, Charged With DWI In Fair Lawn Thanksgiving Day Crash That Injured Family Of Four
UPDATE: A driver from River Vale was drunk when his sedan crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn on Thanksgiving night, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital...
NYPD: Man shot and killed in Harlem, suspects spotted running
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody
NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Paterson drug bust yields $200,000 worth of cocaine, sheriff says
A drug investigation yielded two arrests and $200,000 worth of cocaine on Monday, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, of Newark, and David Ventura, 39, of Paterson, were arrested in Paterson and charged with various drug offenses. Valentin was additionally charged with endangering the welfare...
Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations
Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
