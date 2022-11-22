ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Natalia Bryant files for restraining order in LA County against alleged stalker

 5 days ago

Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, has asked a judge for a restraining order against a 32-year-old Sun Valley man who is accused of harassing and stalking her since she was 17.

Dwayne Kemp is accused by Bryant of contacting her on social media since 2020 when she was 17 years old in an "escalating course of harassing conduct, including delusions that he and Ms. Bryant have an amorous relationship as a couple," according to a court filing obtained by Eyewitness News.

"Ms. Bryant, her family, and law enforcement are afraid and concerned for her safety," the document said.

The document claims the alleged stalker has tried to meet Bryant, 19, and even showed up to the USC campus, where she attends classes. A USC Department of Public Safety crime report says Kemp showed up on campus earlier this month with flowers for Bryant.

Kemp's messages "have been entirely one-sided and Ms. Bryant has no relationship, nor does she wish to have a relationship," the document said.

The court documents details several disturbing messages allegedly sent by Kemp, who is described as a "gun enthusiast and has been arrested for misdemeanors involving a firearm."

Kemp allegedly sent a direct message on social media to Bryant in July 2021 that indicated he hoped "that he and Ms. Bryant can have a Kobe-like child together."

A message from Kemp sent in late October states: "I Love You And I'm Sorry. Can We Talk And Makeup So We Can Be Friends Again..?"

Court documents show Kemp has also posted images on social media showing guns and several images of Kemp holding an assault-style weapon.

The restraining order request was filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. A hearing is set for Dec. 14.

