Read full article on original website
Related
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Falls in Regular Season Finale at No. 12 K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their final regular season game to the No. 12 ranked Kansas State Wildcats 47-27 on Saturday evening in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Running back Devin Neal rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Jalon Daniels was 20-for-32 for...
sunflowerstateradio.com
8M-II: Axtell races past Thunder Ridge, 76-28
NEWTON – Thunder Ridge took losses to Axtell in the 2020 and ’21 Eight-Man, Division II playoffs. The Longhorns allowed a combined 88 points in those defeats. Axtell returned all its starters from last fall, including quarterback Isaac Detweiler and sophomore all-purpose threats Eli Broxterman and Brandon Schmelzle.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Roll on: Nemaha Central muscles past Kingman for undefeated 2A championship
SALINA – With a slight sprinkle of rain falling on an artificial surface for much of Saturday’s Class 2A state championship football game, there was no hint of dust wisping from the turf of Salina’s District Stadium. So a slight nomenclature tweaking was necessary for the “Three...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Homicide Investigation in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Marysville, Kansas. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. KBI agents and the Crime Scene...
Comments / 0