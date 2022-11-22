Read full article on original website
Winners of An Post Irish Book Awards Are Revealed
Sally Hayden and Louise Kennedy are among the winners of this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards, the Irish Times reports. The prizes, which honor “the best Irish writers and writing across all genres of publishing,” are voted on by readers and sponsored by a coalition of Irish bookstores.
Best of 2022: Our Editor-in-Chief’s Favorite Reads
Every year as Kirkus presents its extensive best books coverage, I reflect on the highs and lows of my personal reading experience over the previous 12 months. The highs in 2022 were very high—books I’ll be thinking about and recommending for years to come. As for the lows—well, let’s not dwell on those. Here, without further ado, are six of my favorites.
Daniel Fallon Unravels His Family’s Secret History
Daniel Fallon had heard the family stories, handed down from generation to generation, about the great French writer François-René de Chateaubriand befriending his great-great-grandmother as a young girl. But it wasn’t until his father died, leaving Fallon two letters written in 1817, that oral family history suddenly became real, launching a genealogical mystery Fallon set out to solve. The result? Love’s Legacy: Viscount Chateaubriand and the Irish Girl, a book Kirkus Reviews calls “an engaging historical treasure hunt with some intriguing findings.”
Reshaping Lived Experiences Through Storytelling
Michelle Tocher’s fascination with fairy tales—and the surprising ways in which they reflect our own shared experiences—is one that was born from her own experience with pain. After a debilitating health crisis in 1993, she was forced to quit her job in the communications industry. Out of work and suffering from fibromyalgia so severe that she sometimes couldn’t get out of bed, Tocher turned her mind inward to the mythic origins of storytelling that could perhaps help her explain and cope with her own demons.
A Thankfulness Practice for Writers and Authors
Ready or not, National Novel Writing Month is winding down (don’t panic!), and the holiday season is officially here. For some folks this week is a celebration of loved ones, football, turkey, and a massive food spread. For others it is also the beginning of careful and quiet reflection—a season for slowing down and enjoying a reprieve. It’s an opportunity to think inward, to examine ourselves, where we are, and all we have accomplished over the year.
An Influencer’s Book Treats Recession Pathologies
There is a saying that in war, no plan survives first contact with the enemy. At risk of being sanguinary about the business world, that also applies to the contemporary job front. Many women, especially, have found career plans invaded by a fresh foe—Covid-19—with multipronged attacks of lockdowns, layoffs, and recession. The coronavirus struck women more so than 2008’s recession. School closures meant children at home. Traditional service/hospitality slots held by females dwindled. Downsizings rolled back workforce gains made by women.
