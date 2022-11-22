Michelle Tocher’s fascination with fairy tales—and the surprising ways in which they reflect our own shared experiences—is one that was born from her own experience with pain. After a debilitating health crisis in 1993, she was forced to quit her job in the communications industry. Out of work and suffering from fibromyalgia so severe that she sometimes couldn’t get out of bed, Tocher turned her mind inward to the mythic origins of storytelling that could perhaps help her explain and cope with her own demons.

