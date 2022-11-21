Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?
Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Science reveals why eye contact is tough for people with autism
HealthDay News -- A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report. This brain region has been associated with guiding a person's visual...
Medical News Today
What to know about type 1 bipolar disorder
Bipolar I disorder describes a mental health condition where a person experiences manic episodes. This refers to periods of euphoria, delusions, and overactivity. Typically, a person will also experience periods of depression or a neutral mood. Bipolar disorder refers to a mental health condition that. unusual shifts in mood, energy,...
psychologytoday.com
The Evolution of ADHD
Psychologists have long debated whether ADHD is a deficit or a distinct cognitive style. A recent review of the evidence suggests that ADHD traits might have helped early humans. This evidence should prompt us to consider how we can change our educational systems to benefit, rather than hinder, this cognitive...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Medical News Today
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
Medical News Today
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
Opinion: Indications Of Post-Narcissist Stress Disorder
The addiction ran deep and the moment he walked out of the door it felt like my whole body was burning. I screamed for him the loudest I had ever screamed for anyone even though I knew that he was gone. He had discarded me, he had lied to me, he had just used me.
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
Bacterial infections the 'second leading cause of death worldwide'
Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for one in eight of all deaths in 2019, the first global estimate of their lethality revealed on Tuesday. "These new data for the first time reveal the full extent of the global public health challenge posed by bacterial infections," said study co-author Christopher Murray, the director of US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
MedicalXpress
Obesity medicine expert discusses the connection between metabolism and mental health
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that more than 40% of American adults are classified as obese and 36% report symptoms of anxiety, depression or both. According to Shebani Sethi, MD, a clinical assistant professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences, the two epidemics are closely linked.
Healthline
Beyond Back Pain: 5 Warning Signs of Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back pain is a top medical complaint. It’s also a leading cause of missed work. , virtually all adults will seek attention for back pain at some point in their lives. The American Chiropractic Association reports that Americans spend about $50 billion a year on treating back pain. There...
Psych Centra
Can You Prevent Schizophrenia?
There is no sure way to prevent schizophrenia — but there are ways to prevent or reduce symptoms, such as taking medication, avoiding substance use, and receiving therapy. Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that involves recurrent episodes of psychosis (a loss of contact with reality). There is no cure but various treatments can help you manage your symptoms.
scitechdaily.com
Drinking Even Low Amounts of Alcohol During Pregnancy Changes Baby’s Brain Structure
Drinking alcohol even in low to moderate amounts during pregnancy can change the baby’s brain structure and delay brain development, according to a new MRI study. Next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the results of the study will be presented. “Fetal...
Autism and ADHD: the youth justice system is harming neurodivergent children
Neurodivergent children are disproportionately represented in the youth justice system in England. This includes those with conditions including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and speech, language and communication needs. Research across a range of countries suggests that 15% of young people in custody are autistic, as...
RSV: Symptoms, treatments & vaccines
In healthy children and adults, the virus typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms; but it can cause more serious disease in infants and the elderly.
Comments / 0