ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Spotlight on Malaysia's king to resolve election stalemate

By EILEEN NG Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJ2gJ_0jJXNhxi00

Malaysia’s king on Tuesday failed to reach a decision on whom to pick as prime minister after meeting the leaders of two rival blocs, and summoned lawmakers from a political bloc that has held out its support.

A general election last Saturday was supposed to provide stability after political turmoil led to three prime ministers since 2018. Instead, it produced no outright winner, leaving the nation with a leadership crisis.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, topped the polls with 83 parliamentary seats, but failed to reach the 112 needed for a majority. He has been locked in a battle to form a majority government with former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, won 72 seats.

Uncertainty deepened after the long-ruling alliance led by the United Malays National Organization said Tuesday it would not support any group to form a government and would remain in the opposition. The backing of UMNO's National Front, which has 30 seats, is crucial to tilt the balance.

After asking parties to submit their choices for prime minister, King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah found that no lawmaker had majority support to clinch the top job, the palace said.

He then summoned Anwar and Muhyiddin, both 75, to the palace but failed to resolve the impasse. The king’s role is largely ceremonial but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister.

Muhyiddin was reported by local media as saying that he rejected the monarch’s proposal for a unity government. He said he submitted 115 sworn oaths from lawmakers supporting him but this was deemed insufficient.

Anwar said Sultan Abdullah expressed his desire for a stable and inclusive government during the meeting.

“For now there is no question of forming a minority government,” Anwar said, adding that all sides will wait for the king’s final decision.

The palace said Sultan Abdullah has summoned all 30 National Front lawmakers to the palace on Wednesday and will meet them individually to decide who among the two leaders has support to form a government.

Sultan Abdullah urged the nation to stay calm and give him time to end the deadlock. “We have to move forward for the sake of our beloved nation," he told reporters outside the palace.

Muhyiddin’s bloc includes a hard-line Islamic ally, stoking fears of right-wing politics that may deepen racial divides in the multiethnic nation if it comes to power. The Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party was the biggest winner with a haul of 49 seats — more than double what it won in 2018. Known as PAS, it backs Islamic Shariah law, rules three states and is now the single largest party.

The king has faced similar situations before when Muhyiddin abandoned Anwar’s ruling alliance in early 2020, causing its collapse, and joined hands with UMNO to form a new government. Sultan Abdullah at the time requested written oaths from all 222 lawmakers and later interviewed them separately before picking Muhyiddin as prime minister.

But Muhyiddin's government was beset by internal rivalries and he resigned after 17 months. For a second time, the monarch sought written statements from lawmakers before appointing UMNO’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new leader.

Ismail called for early polls at the behest of UMNO leaders as the party was convinced it could make a strong comeback amid a fragmented opposition. Instead, ethnic majority Malays, fed up with corruption and infighting in the party, opted for Muhyiddin’s bloc.

Many rural Malays, who form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people — which includes large minorities of ethnic Chinese and Indians — also fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar’s multiethnic alliance.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Malaysia's Anwar appointed prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed prime minister, the palace said on Thursday, and will be sworn in by the king at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT).
BBC

Anwar Ibrahim named Malaysian PM after post-election crisis

Malaysia's veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been named the country's new prime minister, after several days of post-election deadlock. The new leader was appointed by King Sultan Abdullah, after elections over the weekend resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament. Neither Mr Anwar nor ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin had won the...
BBC

Bolsonaro party challenges Brazil election result

The far-right party of Brazil's outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, has challenged some votes in October's election that saw him lose narrowly to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Liberal Party asked the electoral court to reject ballots from certain voting machines, which it claims were compromised during the second...
Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Reuters

U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
BBC

The US wants to play in China's backyard

Nowhere has Xi Jinping's assertive foreign policy had a greater impact than in South East Asia, China's strategic backyard. But as Beijing's power has grown, so has Washington's unease - and now after years of see-sawing, the US is trying engage with the region again. When he attends the annual...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

S. Africa's Ramaphosa demands climate aid from rich world in UK state visit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged rich nations to help save vulnerable ones from climate change, as he made the first state visit of King Charles III's reign. The king, long known for his advocacy on issues relating to the climate, said "we must find and implement practical solutions to the twin, existential threats of climate change and biodiversity loss".
TheDailyBeast

Sierra Leone Lawmakers Throw Punches and Chairs in Mass Brawl Over Electoral Reform

A huge scuffle broke out between lawmakers in Sierra Leone’s parliament on Wednesday as a debate about changing the West African country’s electoral system descended into violence. Politicians from rival parties reportedly threw punches and chairs during the melee in parliament in Freetown, the nation’s capital. Dramatic video footage shows representatives from the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) tussling with the opposition All People’s Congress (APC). The fight began during a session considering the introduction of a proportional representation system for national and local elections, with the government backing the move against strong resistance from the opposition. Police ultimately intervened and removed some lawmakers from the chamber, according to local reports.Brawl and brouhaha in Sierra Leone Parliament. #SierraLeone #SierraLeoneParliament #Freetown pic.twitter.com/vv3LmJgEd9— Alhaji Musa Bah (@omegabritishbah) November 23, 2022 Read it at Africanews
ABC News

ABC News

917K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy