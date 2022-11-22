LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice in the Seattle Kraken’s 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. The battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams also happened to be a showdown of the league’s most recent expansion squads, and marked Seattle’s first win over the Golden Knights since it entered the league last season. The Kraken are now winless against eight teams in the league. Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle added goals for Seattle, which improved to 6-1-1 on the road. Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Kraken. Nic Roy and Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO