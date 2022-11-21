Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
Related
fox56news.com
Lexington to host holiday lighting festival
On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 24: Christmas trees,...
fox56news.com
Lexington Catholic Action Center feeding hundreds on Thanksgiving
As the cost of a holiday meal rises an organization is helping families put a plate on the table during Thanksgiving. Lexington Catholic Action Center feeding hundreds …. As the cost of a holiday meal rises an organization is helping families put a plate on the table during Thanksgiving. Nov....
fox56news.com
'A sense of family:' Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. ‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving …. Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are five...
fox56news.com
The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired
The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are …. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in Kentucky, fire departments across the state will be on call should you need their help this holiday but are also offering tips to ensure you don't need their help.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy's Parade
The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays. Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy’s Parade. The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are five things you need to...
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
fox56news.com
Kentuckians preparing to travel for Thanksgiving
Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel. Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed on...
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Lexington Railbird Music Festival
After long lines for water reported at the last festival, there will be more water stations, bar space and bar staff, and more shaded areas. Changes coming to Lexington Railbird Music Festival. After long lines for water reported at the last festival, there will be more water stations, bar space...
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
fox56news.com
Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner
State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans.
fox56news.com
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar …. The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon.
fox56news.com
Thanksgiving safety: The do’s and don’ts in the kitchen
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — This Thanksgiving, you want to make sure you don’t need to call 911. Nationally, Thanksgiving is the peak holiday for home cooking fires. Here in Kentucky, fire departments across the state will be on call should you need their help this holiday but are also offering tips to ensure you don’t need their help.
fox56news.com
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department releases enhanced regulatory enforcement list
A restaurant can find itself on the ERE list should it score below 85% on its most recent inspection. Lexington-Fayette County Health Department releases …. A restaurant can find itself on the ERE list should it score below 85% on its most recent inspection. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department...
fox56news.com
Broken string lights? Recycle them during Lexington collection drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the weather this Thanksgiving week is predicted to be in the 50s, you may find it a good time to put up outdoor holiday decorations. If you come across any broken string lights, don’t throw them away. Instead, the city of Lexington’s...
fox56news.com
Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 23, 2022. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed on Nov. 24,...
fox56news.com
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin …. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in...
WBKO
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
fox56news.com
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. UK responds after racist assault, gives update on …. Following a recent violent and racist assault...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 1