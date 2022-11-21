ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington to host holiday lighting festival

On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 24: Christmas trees,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Catholic Action Center feeding hundreds on Thanksgiving

As the cost of a holiday meal rises an organization is helping families put a plate on the table during Thanksgiving. Lexington Catholic Action Center feeding hundreds …. As the cost of a holiday meal rises an organization is helping families put a plate on the table during Thanksgiving. Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
'A sense of family:' Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community

Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. ‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving …. Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are five...
LEXINGTON, KY
The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired

The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are …. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in Kentucky, fire departments across the state will be on call should you need their help this holiday but are also offering tips to ensure you don't need their help.
LEXINGTON, KY
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy's Parade

The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays. Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy’s Parade. The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are five things you need to...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'

Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentuckians preparing to travel for Thanksgiving

Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel. Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed on...
KENTUCKY STATE
Changes coming to Lexington Railbird Music Festival

After long lines for water reported at the last festival, there will be more water stations, bar space and bar staff, and more shaded areas. Changes coming to Lexington Railbird Music Festival. After long lines for water reported at the last festival, there will be more water stations, bar space...
LEXINGTON, KY
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
LEXINGTON, KY
Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner

State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans.
KENTUCKY STATE
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar …. The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon.
LEXINGTON, KY
Thanksgiving safety: The do’s and don’ts in the kitchen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — This Thanksgiving, you want to make sure you don’t need to call 911. Nationally, Thanksgiving is the peak holiday for home cooking fires. Here in Kentucky, fire departments across the state will be on call should you need their help this holiday but are also offering tips to ensure you don’t need their help.
LEXINGTON, KY
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash

Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin …. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources

Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. UK responds after racist assault, gives update on …. Following a recent violent and racist assault...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE

