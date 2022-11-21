Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
International Business Times
5 Companies That Could Continue Tech Layoffs In 2023
Layoffs in the technology sector will continue into next year, as most firms are struggling with a slowdown in demand after a period of hypergrowth during the pandemic. As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the labor market has slowly been tightening up with the official unemployment rate in October reportedly at 3.7 percent. Companies have been forced to reevaluate their hiring practices and in some cases, cut down their workforce as a response to the changing economy.
More CFOs are ditching back-to-back video meetings to curb employee burnout
Employee burnout is real and can be heightened by inefficient work processes. And since hiring and retaining talent remains a top concern for CFOs, some are working toward curbing the stress levels of their team members—by also curbing daily video meetings. This week, Gina Mastantuono, CFO of the software...
LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market
Skills-first hiring will create "a much more efficient, equitable labor market, which then creates better opportunities for all," Ryan Roslansky says. In the job market, skills are the new degrees. Just ask the expert on how to get hired: LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Employers should focus on skills when making...
22 Jobs With the Fastest-Changing Skill Requirements
Certain jobs evolve with time — sometimes the nature of the job changes, and sometimes the necessary knowledge does. The demands from workers therefore can shift as well, in some cases quite rapidly, requiring workers to update their skills fairly frequently in response to the changing environment. Workers in such jobs often develop expertise in […]
freightwaves.com
‘Stretched to its limits’: Survey finds last-mile driver workforce is pushing boundaries
More packages, more responsibility and a continued push to deliver faster and faster is not deterring drivers from a career in package delivery. A survey of over 1,200 last-mile delivery drivers in 11 countries by Scandit and released on Tuesday found that while 67% of drivers have changed jobs in the last two years (including 42% in the last year), 88% would recommend their current employers to another driver. This comes even as 50% said staffing shortages have increased in the past five years, and 71% cited increased pressure as delivery volumes have increased in the last five years.
AOL Corp
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
Millennials and Gen Z want skill development at work or they’re out the door
Three-fourths of millennial and Gen Z workers said they were ready to jump ship due to a lack of skill-building support from their bosses.
Futurism
Companies Already Investing in Tech to Scan Employees’ Brains
It's no secret that a lot of bosses out there would love to get inside their employees' heads. And now, perhaps unfortunately for said employees, they might be starting to actually do so. A number of companies have cropped up in recent years offering employers mind-reading devices for their workforce....
cohaitungchi.com
Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace: Benefits and Challenges
Let’s face it. The positive impact of diversity and inclusion is no longer debatable. According to Deloitte, diverse companies enjoy 2.3 times higher cash flow per employee. Gartner found that inclusive teams improve team performance by up to 30 percent in high-diversity environments. In a BCG study, companies with diverse management teams had a 19 percent increase in revenue compared to their less diverse counterparts.
New US Industrial Policy Creates Incentives for High-quality Jobs
This article was originally published by WorkRise, a research-to-action network on jobs, workers, and mobility hosted by the Urban Institute. The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act caps a trifecta of large-scale, industrial policy wins by the Biden administration. Alongside the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CHIPS and Science Act, the IRA could shape the labor market in ways that benefit both workers and employers in industries poised for growth.
studyfinds.org
Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say
PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
aiexpress.io
UK creates £1.5M fund to support carbon-reducing AI projects
The UK Authorities has launched a £1.5 million programme to assist using AI to cut back carbon emissions. “The UK is without doubt one of the world’s most superior AI economies, and AI know-how is already having a transformative impression on our financial system and society,” mentioned UK Science Minister George Freeman.
5 Proven Strategies to Increase Employee Retention And Reduce Operational Costs In Senior Living
Staffing turnover in senior care has reached an all-time high at an annual rate of 48.5% among all employees and 68.1% among resident assistants and personal care aides. At a sunk cost of roughly $2,200 per employee, staff turnover is expensive and results in lower resident satisfaction, quality of care and occupancy.
Startup Funding - How To Get Your Business Off The Ground
Creating a startup business in this digitally-driven age has become more accessible for those aspiring entrepreneurs. However, that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to make successful. In fact, a lot of startups can fail within their first year of existence. Only 40% of startups are profitable, with other...
architizer.com
Clever Collaborations: The Powerful Partnerships Behind A+Awards-Winning Architecture
Architizer is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th, 2022, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. Architecture is rarely a solitary undertaking. Throughout each and every project, diverse teams of architects,...
ffnews.com
Quid Global partners with Currencycloud to help entrepreneurs grow a successful business
Currencycloud, the experts in simplifying business in a multi-currency world, have partnered with London-based Quid Global, the single-sign on digital ecosystem dedicated to SMEs, to launch Quid’s global wallet that supports businesses in their international development. Founded in 2020 by a group of businessmen who wanted to ease the...
TechCrunch
Pivo powers up Nigerian freight carriers with a bespoke digital bank, gets $2M seed funding
Recently, startups have taken a top-down approach by singling out a particular sector and delivering solutions to SMEs within it. One such startup is Pivo, which helps freight carriers get paid faster by providing a bank account, a debit card and digital invoicing tools that track payments. The startup, founded...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Advancing Healthcare Innovation through AI Adoption
Leading health providers are implementing AI to improve patient and staff safety and quality, allowing them to accomplish their technological innovation goals for better use of resources, with higher satisfaction. Technological innovation has flourished over the past two years, spurred by a rapid need for digital transformation and shifts to...
Comments / 0