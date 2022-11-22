Read full article on original website
WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]
Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
WWE Hall Of Famer “Spewed Blood” Backstage After Taking A Chokeslam From The Undertaker
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit, particularly when it comes to his matches with The Undertaker. The pair’s Hell in a Cell bout from King of the Ring 1998 is the stuff of legend, with Foley’s fall through the cage roof forcing a tooth out of his mouth and into his nose as well as giving the star a massive concussion.
WWE Legend Admits They Have “Limited Window” Left In The Ring
Professional wrestlers spend their entire careers defying the odds and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Be that physically with the moves they perform or the abuse that they put their bodies through day in and day out. So after more than 25 years in the ring, it’s no surprise that one WWE star feels that the end of their career is in sight.
Bianca Belair To Unveil Mystery WarGames Partner On SmackDown
With Survivor Series WarGames just around the corner, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is heading to Friday Night SmackDown. At the event Belair is set to team with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and a mystery partner to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley inside WarGames. However, the fifth member of ‘Team Belair’ won’t be a mystery for much longer.
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Had Huge Backstage Role In Feud With Britt Baker
After being forced to retire from in-ring action in 2017 due to a serious neck injury, Saraya finally made her return to the ring and wrestled her first match in five years against Britt Baker this past weekend. Saraya debuted in AEW at Dynamite Grand Slam in September and immediately...
Brock Lesnar Allegedly Refused To Work With Former Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar has spent the best part of two decades competing against the great and the good of professional wrestling. The Beast was World Champion within months of arriving on the main roster, and before his rookie year was out he’d squared off against The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and more.
WWE Stars Want To Become The Next Steve Austin And Dwayne Johnson
Throughout the late 1990s and into the early 2000s Dwayne Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin engaged in one of the most famous rivalries in WWE history. The two men met at three WrestleManias and were arguably the two biggest stars in wrestling when the industry was at it’s most popular.
Those Close To CM Punk “Not Happy” With Mocking From The Elite On Dynamite
On the November 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite The Elite took on Death Triangle in the second match of their best of seven series. To make things even more interesting, the show was held in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago. This marked the first time that AEW had returned...
Ronda Rousey Reveals Why Current WWE Run Has Been Easier Than Her First
After making a number of sporadic appearances across the previous three years, Ronda Rousey signed with WWE in late 2017, and properly embarked on her new career as a professional wrestler. The star then appeared at the 2018 Royal Rumble before heading to WrestleMania where she teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
Logan Paul Reveals How Long He’ll Be Out Of Action
Despite only being three matches in his WWE career, Logan Paul defied his inexperience in turning in another acclaimed performance at WWE Crown Jewel. A performance made even more impressive by the fact that he suffered a knee injury part way through the bout. While the injury might have been...
Brock Lesnar Praises Jake & Logan Paul During Heartwarming Backstage Interaction [VIDEO]
Brock Lesnar has a fearsome reputation both inside the ring and backstage, and for good reason. The Beast is famously unsociable backstage, while his mammoth physical frame and achievements in MMA, ensure that everyone knows he’s not a man to mess with. However, in more recent years fans have...
WWE Legend Wishes He Could Have Had The Chance To Face Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt is one of the most unique performers in the wrestling world today. While the former World Champion was always creatively unconventional during his first run with WWE, since his return that has gone to a new level. Despite returning back at Extreme Rules fans have been kept guessing...
Another AEW Star Has Been Added To The Great Muta’s Retirement Match
It has been revealed that an AEW star will be heading to Pro Wrestling Noah in January to tag with Sting and The Great Muta in the legendary Japanese wrestler’s retirement match. Earlier this year, The Great Muta, also known as Keiji Muto, announced his intentions to retire from...
Road Dogg Reveals Why Brock Lesnar Forced WWE Title Change To Face Different Champion
When you’re Brock Lesnar, if you want the World Title changed so that you can wrestle your preferred opponent, that’s exactly what you’ll get. For decades across pretty much every wrestling company that has ever existed the bigger the star the more say they have backstage. Not only that, for better or for worse, the promotor will do whatever they can to make sure their biggest money maker is happy.
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
Huge Injury Update On Randy Orton, Star Not Expected Back Anytime Soon
Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE television since May and it seems he won’t be back anytime soon. After undergoing surgery on a long standing back issue, there is no timetable for his return. The Viper’s most recent match came on the May 20th edition of Friday Night...
Karl Anderson Expected To Make Multiple New Japan Appearances Despite WWE Signing
Karl Anderson is a veteran pro-wrestler with twenty years’ experience wrestling in companies all over the world. He was a founding member of the Bullet Club and a tag team specialist in New Japan for many years. His reputation as a tag specialist got him WWE’s attention, which led...
The Undertaker Scheduled To Be At Survivor Series
The Undertaker has a lengthy association with WWE Survivor Series which goes back more than three decades. The Deadman famously made his debut at the event back in 1990 after making the jump from WCW. On that famous night in Hartford, Connecticut, the star appeared as the mystery member of...
