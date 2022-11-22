Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings promo code for NFL: Bet $5, win $150 on Week 12 moneyline bets
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re set for Sunday in Week 12 after a fun Thanksgiving and a DraftKings promo code could mean winning $150 for a $5...
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0