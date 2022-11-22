Read full article on original website
Baron Corbin Claims So-Called Fans Who Become WWE Stars Have “Poisoned” Wrestling
Since returning to Monday Night raw on October 17th, Baron Corbin has been reborn. As well as moving away from his ‘Happy Corbin’ persona, the star also joined forces with WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield. Rejuvenated as the self-styled Modern-Day Wrestling God, Corbin has...
WWE Star Ends Shocking 16-Month Streak During Survivor Series 2022
At Survivor Series 2022, AJ Styles took on Finn Balor in singles action for the first time in five years. In their last encounter at TLC 2017, Balor came out on top and the pair ended the match with a show of respect. The rivalry between the two has become...
AEW Star Gives His Thoughts On “Sad” CM Punk AEW Situation
In a crazy year for professional wrestling, the most talked about event of the year continues to be the now infamous backstage brawl that took place following AEW’s All Out event. During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk took shots at a number of his co-workers which led...
Logan Paul Releases Incredible Footage Of The Moment Triple H Asked Him To Face Roman Reigns
In a move that surprised many, on September 17th, WWE announced that Logan Paul would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in what was to be the YouTube star’s third wrestling match. Although Paul had been praised for his performances at WrestleMania 38...
WWE Hall of Famer Praises Women’s WarGames Match During Survivor Series
On November 26th, Survivor Series opened with the Women’s WarGames match which pitted Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The bout was a violent affair with bodies and weapons flying everywhere. Becky Lynch was the last woman...
Ronda Rousey ‘Breaks’ Fellow Star’s Arm And Dislocates Their Elbow On SmackDown
On the latest edition of SmackDown, Shotzi was due to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler 24 hours ahead of Rousey and Shotzi’s Women’s Championship clash at Survivor Series. However, before the match could happen, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler launched...
WWE Hall Of Famer “Spewed Blood” Backstage After Taking A Chokeslam From The Undertaker
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit, particularly when it comes to his matches with The Undertaker. The pair’s Hell in a Cell bout from King of the Ring 1998 is the stuff of legend, with Foley’s fall through the cage roof forcing a tooth out of his mouth and into his nose as well as giving the star a massive concussion.
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]
Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
WWE Survivor Series 2022 Sets Incredible Record
This year, WWE made history with Survivor Series as they held two WarGames matches at the event for the first time. Following the event, Triple H revealed it had also set a new record for the company. The WarGames bouts delivered on their promise. The women’s edition opened the show...
“Stay In Your Lane You Roided Up Leprechaun” – MJF Blasts Conor McGregor
New AEW World Champion MJF is once again courting controversy and finds himself embroiled in an online feud with fellow trash talker and UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Tensions between the two men began when Maxwell Jacob Friedman called English UFC star Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor” during a war of words that also led to the two challenging each other to a fight in London when AEW makes its UK debut in 2023.
Chris Jericho Believes He Once May Have Been Involved In A Supernatural Abduction
Professional wrestling is an industry built on the scarcely believable, but Chris Jericho believes he may have also experienced the unexplainable. The current Ring of Honor World Champion, who is a firm believer in the supernatural, has revealed that he may have experienced time displacement. For the uninitiated, time displacement...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results
On November 26th WWE Survivor Series WarGames comes live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The stacked card features five matches in total and includes two WarGames bouts involving some of the biggest names in WWE. Two titles will be decided, while a number of grudges will be settled....
Ex-WWE Manager Believes The Undertaker’s Entrance Was Superior To His Matches At Times
The Undertaker is one of the most legendary figures to ever compete in a WWE ring. Over the course of a three-decade career, The Phenom wowed audiences around the world with both his dark persona and athletic wrestling style that seemed to defy his 6ft 10in frame. Over the years,...
Becky Lynch Triumphs Inside WarGames
Just 24-hours after returning to WWE, Becky Lynch stepped into WarGames with a point to prove. After four months out of the ring The Man came back around to show once again that she’s one of the very best that WWE’s women’s division has ever seen. The...
Brian Kendrick Returns To WWE In Backstage Role
After requesting his release from WWE as far back as December 2021, Brain Kendrick officially left the company early in 2022. Soon after his release, the former Cruiserweight Champion was advertised to appear on AEW Dynamite in a match against Jon Moxley. Brian Kendrick’s AEW debut was scrapped. Only...
The Undertaker Shares Backstage Photo From WWE Survivor Series
Survivor Series holds a special place in the history of The Undertaker. The Phenom made his debut at the event in 1990 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team. He quickly made a big impression by quickly eliminating Dusty Rhodes and Koko B. Ware from the bout, immediately marking him as a force to be reckoned with.
The Brawling Brutes Take Out The Bloodline To Win Men’s WarGames Advantage Match
At WWE Survivor Series, it’s Team Brawling Brutes who will hold the advantage. The main event of the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown featured the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match between The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. Whoever wins, gets the advantage for their team at Survivor Series. During the bout, both groups brought along their teammates, who were ringside throughout. The Usos came in as the favorites to win the match, who are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series
Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
Brian Pillman Jr Reveals He “Cut Off” Relationship With Controversial Independent Star
Brian Pillman Jr. is one of many younger wrestlers competing for AEW and on the American independent scene. He’s had a few notable moments and matches on Dynamite, including a memorable exchange with MJF not long ago when his late father was featured on Dark Side of the Ring.
Kurt Angle Reveals How Much It Would Take For Him To Return To WWE
Kurt Angle began his pro wrestling career in 1999 when he debuted for WWE at that year’s Survivor Series. The Olympic Gold Medallist had a hugely successful seven-year run in the company, capturing all of the accolades on offer. This included winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2000, the European Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, World Heavyweight Title, and becoming a four-time WWE Champion.
