Rhoda M. Funck-Meyer, 102, of Myerstown, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at StoneRidge Towne Centre. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley P. Funck, who passed away in 1994, and her second husband, Jonas Meyer, who passed away in 2007. Rhoda was born in Manheim...

MYERSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO