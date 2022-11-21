ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

John R. Swisher (1951-2022)

John R. Swisher, 71, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Louise M. (Remlinger) Swisher, who died on September 3, 2011. Born in Lebanon on May 31, 1951, he was the son of...
Rhoda M. Funck-Meyer (1920-2022)

Rhoda M. Funck-Meyer, 102, of Myerstown, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at StoneRidge Towne Centre. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley P. Funck, who passed away in 1994, and her second husband, Jonas Meyer, who passed away in 2007. Rhoda was born in Manheim...
Anthony D. Stewart (1969-2022)

Anthony D. Stewart, 53, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Fairlane Gardens in Reading. Born in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Roger L. Stewart and Janice Elaine (Pavone) Hamilton. Anthony was a master automotive technician and enjoyed collecting model trains, riding dirt bikes, working...
Weekend Forecast: Sunny Saturday, wet Sunday cap off holiday weekend

Light showers this early morning will quickly exit our region by the mid morning hours. Temps will rebound and hold at either side of 50 degrees. Increasing sunshine will also mean increasing winds as we will have a 10 to 15mph breeze by the early afternoon. Tonight temps hold around...
