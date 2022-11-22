Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Joe: Trump thought SCOTUS justices would be like Judge Cannon
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's last-ditch plea to block the release of his tax records to House Democrats, paving the way for their possible disclosure to the lawmakers. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Allen Orr: The push to keep Title 42 in place is ‘inconsistent’ and ‘based on hate’
Fifteen Republican-led states are asking a judge to delay the termination of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that restricts asylum seekers from crossing the border. Immigration attorney Allen Orr, former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. “Many of the states that are suing the federal government to keep Title 42 in place are the highest states that use immigrant laborers through the H2B Program,” says Orr. “These are inconsistent conversations that are based on hate.”Nov. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump’s big loss in the Supreme Court today was just the beginning
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes today’s legal developments involving former President Donald Trump including the Supreme Court denying an appeal of his and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appearing to be on the verge of overturning the appointment of a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Cherokee Nation calls on Congress to fulfill 187-year-old promise
Kimberly Teehee, the Cherokee Nation’s Delegate-designate to the House of Representatives, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the tribe’s effort to compel the U.S. to honor the 1835 Treaty of New Echota and seat a member of the Cherokee tribe in the House.Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’
The Supreme Court has allowed the release of Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats. Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, Politico White House Editor Sam Stein, and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner join Chris Jansing to discuss. “It’s not a personal judgement about Trump,” Rucker explains. “It's just an assessment of the law.” Nov. 23, 2022.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid Accepts Herschel Walker’s Challenge To Debate On One Condition
The Trump-endorsed GOP candidate bragged about debating Reid "any day of the week" but has gone silent since she responded.
Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies
Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
MSNBC
NYT: DOJ seeking to question Pence as witness in Jan. 6 investigation
New York Times correspondent Mike Schmidt reports that the Justice Dept. has reached out to former Vice President Mike Pence's representative wanting to question him in connection to the January 6 investigation into Donald Trump. Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Why impeaching DHS’ Mayorkas is back on the table for the GOP
In the run-up to this year’s midterm elections, the question wasn’t whether Republicans would pursue an impeachment crusade in the next Congress, it was how long the GOP’s impeachment list would become. As of a month ago, the list included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris,...
MSNBC
GOP makes unnecessary promise about prayer, Pledge of Allegiance
Republicans don’t have much of a policy agenda for the next Congress, and since Election Day, many key GOP officials have made clear that the party’s focus will be on investigations and conspiracy theories. This week on Facebook, however, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a different kind...
MSNBC
Greg Bluestein: ‘Warnock's campaign is is fairly optimistic that things are tilting their way.’
The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that early voting in the Senate runoff can start as soon as this Saturday. Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein joins Chris Jansing to discuss. “It's hard to poll these races accurately because we just don't know who's gonna show up after Thanksgiving for this December 6 runoff,” says Bluestein. “But I can tell you that Warnock's campaign is is fairly optimistic that things are tilting their way.”Nov. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
NYT: Fmr. VP Pence considers speaking with DOJ about Jan. 6 Attack
MSNBC
Pastor Tim Keller on the power of forgiveness
Author and Pastor Timothy Keller joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Forgive: Why Should I and How Can I?'Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Dreamer to Republicans and Democrats on DACA fix: ‘Get it done’
Democratic lawmakers in Washington are weighing a new push to pass legislation that would protect hundreds of thousands known as Dreamers. Greisa Martínez Rosas, Executive Director of United We Dream, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. “The attack on DACA by politicians, the inaction on millions of lives of undocumented people is not a coincidence. It is a plan to ensure that undocumented people remain out of democracy and out of the ability to have rights in this country,” says Rosas. “So our message to Democrats, our message to Republicans is get it done.” Nov. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons
President Biden said he is "going to try" to ban assault weapons, even during a lame duck administration. He made the comments outside a firehouse in Nantucket, Massachusetts.Nov. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Election deniers lost a lot of races, but still won too many
The inspiring news from this month’s midterm elections — at least for those of us who are fans of democracy — is that voters in key battleground states rejected Trump-endorsed election deniers running for secretary of state. It’s not hyperbole to predict that if those candidates had won, they could’ve morphed from election deniers into democracy destroyers.
MSNBC
The anti-abortion movement overturned Roe — and only reduced abortions by 6%
The end of Roe v. Wade has created a steady stream of horror stories in conservative states: preteen rape survivors who have to flee across state lines; women with wanted but totally unviable pregnancies who have to do the same; people whose pregnancies threaten to kill them but can’t get care until they are on the brink of death. The list goes on and on.
