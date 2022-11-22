Read full article on original website
via.news
Gap Stock Jumps By 36% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) rose by a staggering 36.51% in 21 sessions from $10.71 to $14.62 at 14:05 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.06% to $15,472.13, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close...
via.news
Copper Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Traditionally, copper is viewed as a cyclical commodity. When the economy is weak, demand tends to fall. However, when the economy is growing, demand can be strong. For instance, demand for copper increases when there are major infrastructure projects underway.
via.news
NYSE FANG Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,614.90. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.28% up from its 52-week low and 1.35% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
via.news
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 27.49% in 21 sessions from $22.81 at 2022-10-26, to $16.54 at 14:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
via.news
Coupons.com Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) jumped by a staggering 21.91% in 5 sessions from $48.34 at 21.91, to $58.93 at 13:44 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.99% to $11,285.32, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
South State Corporation And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – South State Corporation (SSB), EOG Resources (EOG), Installed Building Products (IBP) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,518.80. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.39% up from its 52-week low and 10.85% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Nikkei 225 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,453.95. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.28% up from its 52-week low and 4.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Bilibili Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 4.29% down. Bilibili’s last close was $13.28, 81.8% below its 52-week high of $72.95. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bilibili (BILI) rising 0.99% to $13.28. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32,...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,230.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.15% up from its 52-week low and 4.87%...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 25 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 36409358, 89.96% below its average volume of...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Slides By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 20.86% in 10 sessions from $5.32 at 2022-11-17, to $4.21 at 15:11 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.99% to $11,285.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Companhia Paranaense de Energia And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP), Avista Corporation (AVA), Babson Capital Participation Investors (MPV) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Kimco Realty Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Celsius Holdings Stock Was Up By 11.54% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Celsius Holdings (CELH) jumping 11.54% to $103.92 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32. Celsius Holdings’s last close was $103.92, 12.07% below its 52-week high of $118.19. Why is Celsius Holdings Stock Going Up?. Despite a recent decline in...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts the Price Trend of Zebra Technologies and Consolidated Edison
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news
Crestwood Equity Partners LP And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), Flowers Foods (FLO), Leggett & Platt (LEG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Coupons.com Stock Up Momentum With A 28.89% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) rising 28.89% to $58.93 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32. Coupons.com’s last close was $58.93, 72.23% under its 52-week high of $212.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated offers a cloud-based platform for managing business spending that...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Dropbox Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Dropbox‘s pre-market value is already 5.75% down. Dropbox’s last close was $22.44, 13.06% under its 52-week high of $25.81. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Dropbox (DBX) rising 0.4% to $22.44. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32,...
