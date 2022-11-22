ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Clayton News Daily

As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid

Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn't even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed --...
Clayton News Daily

Plane goes off runway at Waterloo Airport in Canada

A Canadian airport "will be closed to commercial traffic the rest of today" after a Flair Airlines plane "exited the runway" Friday morning during its landing, the airport and the airline said in statements. Flair Airlines flight F8 501 from Vancouver to Kitchener-Waterloo, had 134 passengers onboard, plus crew, when...
Clayton News Daily

The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe

Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain's biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
Clayton News Daily

Pakistan names former spy chief as new head of army

Pakistan on Thursday named former spy chief Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as chief of the South Asian country's army, ending weeks of speculation over an appointment that comes amid intense debate around the military's influence on public life. Munir, the country's most senior general and a former head of...
Clayton News Daily

New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge

As millions of Americans travel to gather with friends and family over the next few days, there's a good chance that Covid-19 will follow. Experts expect that Thanksgiving gatherings will stir up social networks and give new coronavirus subvariants fresh pockets of vulnerable people to infect. As a result, cases and hospitalizations may tick up after the holiday, as they have for the past two years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy